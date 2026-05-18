On This Day in 1975, a Tammy Wynette Song That Had Been Released 5 Times Finally Became Her First UK No. 1

On this day (May 18) in 1975, Tammy Wynette was on a three-week run at the top of the Official UK Singles Chart with “Stand By Your Man.” The iconic hit brought Wynette her first No. 1 in the overseas market seven years after its initial release. In fact, her label had released the song in the United Kingdom several times over the years but saw little to no success.

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In the late 1960s, listeners in the United Kingdom weren’t interested in American country music. Most of the audience in the country couldn’t relate to the subject matter. Then, Charlie Rich’s “The Most Beautiful Girl” went to No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart in 1974. This marked a change in attitudes and listening habits that opened the door for other country artists to find success across the pond.

According to Songfacts, CBS Records had released “Stand by Your Man” in the United Kingdom five times before it became a hit. Its initial release came in 1969. Then, they released it in 1971, 1973, and 1974. They pushed the song for the fifth and final time in 1975. The fifth release coincided with Wynette’s scheduled appearance at the 1975 International Country Music Festival in London. Unfortunately, she pulled out of the festival to deal with her marital issues with George Jones.

Wynette booked her first British tour before the song became a major hit in the United Kingdom. Coincidentally, that tour brought her to the country while “Stand by Your Man” was at the top of the chart. As a result, she extended her tour. Later, her label released The Best of Tammy Wynette in the United Kingdom to satisfy the ever-growing demand for her music.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1975, the Couple Known as Mr. And Mrs. Country Music Were Officially Divorced After Six Years of Marriage]

The Hit Tammy Wynette Had to Defend

Tammy Wynette co-wrote “Stand by Your Man” with producer Billy Sherrill in around 15 minutes. At the time, they believed they had put together a sweet song about being a devoted partner that would be a hit. However, that’s not how everyone heard the song.

The single was antithetical to the beliefs of the Women’s Liberation Movement, which was growing quickly in the late 1960s. To them, the song made Wynette sound like a compliant woman who was willing to ignore poor treatment and cheating from her husband. This made her an example of what not to become. As a result, she spent years defending the song from critics.

Wynette agreed with many of the points of the Women’s Liberation Movement. For instance, she believed that men and women should be seen as equals in all aspects. However, she didn’t like the idea of doing manual labor. “I’d rather stick with something a little more feminine,” she said.

Wynette also didn’t want to lose the social benefits she and other women had grown accustomed to. “I wouldn’t want to lose the little courtesies we’ve always been extended, like lighting cigarettes and opening doors and pulling out chairs and things like that.” She continued, I enjoy that. I guess I just enjoy being a woman.”

Despite its many detractors, “Stand by Your Man” became Tammy Wynette’s signature song. Moreover, it has been listed among the greatest songs in the history of country music.

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