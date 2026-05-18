The New Detail Fans Couldn’t Stop Noticing on Lainey Wilson at the ACM Awards

The 61st ACM Awards were nothing short of spectacular. Ella Langley stole the show, taking home every last one of her seven nominations. The night also featured a first-time ACM performance from Kacey Musgraves, a set from veteran Blake Shelton, and fourteen other country artists.

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Despite leaving last year’s ceremony with four wins, Lainey Wilson ended the night without a trophy to her name.

But don’t worry, that doesn’t mean the singer was leaving the award show empty-handed. On the ACM red carpet, the “4X4XU” singer sported her giant engagement ring. Only this time, it was accompanied by a brand new wedding band.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 17: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lainey Wilson attends the 2026 ACM Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

That’s right, Wilson finally got hitched.

On Thursday, the singer shared photos of her intimate wedding to former NFL quarterback Delvin “Duck” Hodges. “We’re hitched!” the 2025 Entertainer of the Year excitedly announced.

As Wilson shared in a special story with Vogue, the ceremony took place at the foot of a waterfall at Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee. The couple was married by Wilson’s friend and mentor, Wes Williams.

“You could hear the water trickling down and birds singing, and we had a nice spring breeze,” Wilson told the magazine. “I arrived in a white horse-drawn carriage and walked down the aisle with my Deddy to join Duck at the altar.”

A cave reception followed, featuring “a night of good food, good company, and good music,” as Wilson recalled.

It sounds like it was a fairytale wedding to me.

In 2021, Wilson and Hodges’ love story began when they were set up on a blind date. It was then that Wilson pranked the football player, affectionately called “Duck” by several of his teammates, by telling him she had a nickname of her own.

“On our first date, I told him that people call me Goose. I was lying, but he fell for it,” she told People. “I think he was like, ‘Oh, I’m in love.’”

In February of 2025, Hodges chose to pop the question at singer and songwriter George Jones’s estate in Franklin, Tennessee. As Wilson explained to Vogue, both of them are big fans of the singer, so it was a special moment.

On May 10, after over a year of questions about wedding details, dates and planning, the country star finally tied the knot.

“He’s just that place that I get to come home to and fill my cup back up,” Wilson told People of her then fiancé. “We’re a good team.”

Photo by: David Becker/Getty Images