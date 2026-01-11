4 Ronnie Milsap Songs That Prove He Is One of the Greatest Country Artists of All Time

Ronnie Milsap is far from an overnight success story. Milsap released numerous singles early in his career, before he had any success. But in 1973, a full decade after Milsap released his debut “Total Disaster” single, he had his first hit on the radio with “I Hate You”.

In the years since then, Milsap became one of country music’s most influential artists. These four Ronnie Milsap songs prove he is one of the greatest country artists of all time.

“Pure Love”

“Pure Love” is the title track of Ronnie Milsap’s third studio album, and his first No. 1 hit. Written by Eddie Rabbit, Milsap released the song in 1974, one year before Rabbit released his own version.

“Pure Love” says, “I wake up with sunshine / Layin’ beside me / And bluebirds singin’ right outside my window / Soft warm kisses / Say good morning / Then I get breakfast in bed / You know you make me so happy / With pure love, baby it’s pure love / Milk and honey and Cap’n Crunch and you in the mornin’ / Pure love baby you’re the picture of pure love.”

“Smoky Mountain Rain”

Among Milsap’s signature hits is “Smoky Mountain Rain“. Written by Kye Fleming and Dennis Morgan, the 1980 single is on Milsap’s Greatest Hits record.

“Smoky Mountain Rain” is about a man who leaves Los Angeles for Knoxville to try to connect with a woman he loves, who has already moved on. The song says, “Smoky Mountain rain / Keeps on falling / I keep on calling her name / Smoky Mountain rain / I’ll keep on searching / I can’t go on hurting this way / She’s somewhere in the Smoky Mountain rain.”

Morgan later reveals that “Smoky Mountain Rain” almost had a different title.

“The songs were called ‘I Wonder What She’s Doing Now’ and ‘Appalachian Rain’. … Ronnie’s from that area. Appalachian rain didn’t sound good. So, it made sense to go with ‘Smoky Mountain Rain’,” Morgan tells WATE.

“Smoky Mountain Rain” was later named Tennessee’s state song.

“What A Difference You’ve Made In My Life”

Archie Jordan is the sole writer on “What A Difference You’ve Made In My Life”. Out in 1977 on Ronnie Milsap’s It Was Almost Like A Song record, the tune also became a gospel hit for Amy Grant one year later.

The ambiguous lyrics could be about another person or about God. Although, according to Classic Country Music Stories, Jordan had the idea for “What A Difference You’ve Made In My Life” while at a Bible study. The song says, “What a difference you’ve made in my life / What a difference you’ve made in my life / You’re my sunshine day and night / Oh what a difference you’ve made in my life.”

“I Wouldn’t Have Missed It For The World”

“I Wouldn’t Have Missed It For The World” became a crossover hit for Milsap. Written by Fleming, Morgan, and Charles Quillen, the song came out in 1981, on Milsap’s There’s No Gettin’ Over Me record.

“I Wouldn’t Have Missed It For The World” says, “Our paths may never cross again / Maybe my heart will never mend / But I’m glad for all the good times / ‘Cause you’ve brought me so much sunshine / And love was the best it’s ever been / I wouldn’t have missed it for the world / Wouldn’t have missed loving you girl / You’ve made my whole life worthwhile / With your smile / I wouldn’t trade one memory / ‘Cause you mean too much to me / Even though I lost you girl / I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.”

