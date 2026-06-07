4 Songs From 1978 That Every Baby Boomer Knows by Heart

The year 1978 dished out some serious hits across pop, rock, glam metal, and disco. And I bet every baby boomer alive today can sing the following 1978 hit songs, word for word. They’re just that memorable. Let’s get nostalgic!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Three Times A Lady” by Commodores from ‘Natural High’

This soul jam, written by Lionel Richie, was a smash hit on the pop charts back in the day. In fact, “Three Times A Lady” was Commodores’ first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and what a fine song to reach such a feat.

“Love Is Like Oxygen” by Sweet from ‘Level Headed’

Disco wasn’t dead yet by the time 1978 rolled around, and this excellent glam rock disco-tinged tune was just one of many hits of its type to make it far on the charts. Written by Trevor Griffin and Andy Scott, Sweet’s “Love Is Like Oxygen” was a smash hit and a notable divergence from the band’s earlier sound. Those harmonies are on another level. “Love Is Like Oxygen” peaked at No. 8 on the Hot 100 and No. 9 on the UK Singles chart.

“Hopelessly Devoted To You” by Olivia Newton-John from ‘Grease: The Original Soundtrack From The Motion Picture’

Olivia Newton-John enjoyed quite a career high in the late 1970s when she appeared in the musical film Grease. And the country pop classic “Hopelessly Devoted To You” quickly became the torch song of the decade. Newton-John’s vocals are on another level, and this original composition by John Farrar is still so easy to sing along to. “Hopelessly Devoted To You” peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and topped the charts in Canada, Belgium, Ireland, and the Netherlands. It also scored an Oscar nom for Best Original Song.

“Copacabana” by Barry Manilow from ‘Even Now’

Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana” might just be his signature hit. And it’s one of many songs from 1978 that baby boomer fans still know by heart today. This hit off of Even Now was written by Manilow, Jack Feldman, and Bruce Sussman. After dropping in the summer of 1978, “Copacabana” made it to No. 8 on the Hot 100 and the Top 10 across numerous other countries.

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