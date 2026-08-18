3 of the Best First No. 1 Hits of 80s Classic Rock

The 80s gave rock listeners some of the most impactful No. 1 hits. Here are some of the best classic rock hits from the 80s that were also bands’ first No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses

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“Sweet Child O’ Mine” is Guns N’ Roses only No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. The song came about during a jam session when guitarist Slash started playing a circus-style melody. In an interview with Eddie Trunk, Slash shared that the song didn’t originate from a warm-up exercise, as certain rumors have suggested.

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“It wasn’t a warm-up exercise. I was sitting around the house where Guns used to live at one point in ’86 I guess it was and I just came up with this riff,” he explained. “It was just me messing around and putting notes together like any riff you do. You’re like, ‘This is cool,’ and then you put the third note and find a melody like that. So it was a real riff, it wasn’t a warm-up exercise.”

“You Give Love A Bad Name” by Bon Jovi

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Jon Bon Jovi, Desmond Child, and Richie Sambora penned this song in the basement of Sambora’s mother’s house. This one was released as the first single from Bon Jovi’s 1986 album Slippery When Wet. It was followed shortly after by songs like “Livin’ On A Prayer” from the album, which ended up being the group’s second Billboard Hot 100 Hit.

“The very first day we got together, we wrote ‘You Give Love a Bad Name’. Then a few weeks later we wrote ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’,” Child shared in an interview with Songfacts. “It was a magical collaboration and there was instant chemistry between us.”

“I Want To Know What Love Is” by Foreigner

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This has to be one of the greatest power ballads of all time.

Although the writing of this song is credited to Mick Jones, Foreigner co-founder Lou Gramm claims that he also partook in the writing of the song but was only offered 5% credit by Jones.

“[Jones’] home was about 15 minutes from my home,” Gramm told Corey Irwin. “So I would drive over to his house and we would work on that song. There’d be moments where it was just magic and then we’d hit our head on something creatively that we couldn’t get to the next point. And so we almost had to put the song away for a couple of weeks and come back to it again. I felt we had worked our tails off to make that song what it is …”

Rick Wills, who was Foreigner’s bassist at the time, claims that the song was written by Jones alone.

Photo by: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage