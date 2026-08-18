3 Rock Songs From 1968 That Every 60s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

It’s nearly impossible not to smile while listening to the music of the late 1960s. These are three of the best rock songs that came out in 1968, which are so good that it’s likely that every 60s kid still knows them by heart today.

“Magic Carpet Ride” by Steppenwolf

Play video

On Steppenwolf’s sophomore album, Steppenwolf The Second, is “Magic Carpet Ride”. Written by band members Rushton Moreve and John Kay, “Magic Carpet Ride” is Steppenwolf’s second No. 1 single. Before releasing “Magic Carpet Ride”, the band had their first No. 1 single, with “Born To Be Wild“. That song is on their eponymous debut.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Magic Carpet Ride” says, “Well, you don’t know what we can find / Why don’t you come with me little girl / On a magic carpet ride / You don’t know what we can see / Why don’t you tell your dreams to me / Fantasy will set you free / Close your eyes girl / Look inside girl / Let the sound take you away.”

“I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You” by The Bee Gees

Play video

The Bee Gees released several hit singles in 1968, including “I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You“. The song was written by the three band members, Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, and Maurice Gibb. It is part of their Idea album, also released in 1968.

“I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You” says, “The preacher talked with me and he smiled / Said, ‘Come and walk with me, come and walk one more mile / Now for once in your life you’re alone / But you ain’t got a dime, there’s no time for the phone’ / I’ve just gotta get a message to you / Hold on, hold on / One more hour and my life will be through / Hold on, hold on.“

In 2021, Barry Gibb released a new version of “I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You”. A duet with Keith Urban, his take on “I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You” is part of his 2021 Greenfields record.

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” by The Rolling Stones

Play video

If the late 1960s belonged to anyone, it might be The Rolling Stones. In the middle of a long string of hits at the time, The Rolling Stones had another successful single with “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”. Written by Keith Richards and Mick Jagger, “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” did not initially appear on one of the Rolling Stones’ albums.

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” says, “I was raised by a toothless, bearded hag / I was schooled with a strap right across my back / But it’s all right now, in fact, it’s a gas / But it’s all right, I’m Jumpin’ Jack Flash / It’s a gas, gas, gas.“