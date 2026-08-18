4 Songs From 1970 That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

The 1970s were a decade of musical paradoxes: raw, rooted talent met fantastical, otherworldly imagination. Deep societal pain was shared via emotionally uplifting music. When these opposing forces came together, they created highly impactful art that tugs at the heartstrings, brings tears to the eye, and has been inspiring music lovers for generations since.

Take, for example, these four songs from the 1970s that give me instant goosebumps every time.

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“Ohio” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

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Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young mastered the delicate balance required to write a scathing protest song that is still commercially sensible and musically pleasing with their 1970 track “Ohio”. The tragedy at Kent State University earlier that year shook the country to its core. But it wasn’t until Young came forward with this gut-wrenching song that many people had a way of expressing what they were feeling. Amid the tumultuous fracturing of the public from its government, the CSNY track served as a sort of musical life jacket.

“Lay Down (Candles In The Rain)” by Melanie

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Melanie Safka immortalized the unique cultural milestone that was the Woodstock Music and Art Fair with her 1970 track “Lay Down (Candles In The Rain)”. The song delivers an emotional sucker punch from the jump with its thick wall of harmony, emphasizing the power that the human voice can create when banded together. Imagining the scene Melanie was looking out on when she performed on that rainy, historic weekend is a surefire recipe for goosebumps. “We all had caught the same disease / and we all sang the songs of peace.”

“The Long And Winding Road” by The Beatles

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Part of what makes this 1970 track so goosebump-inducing is the greater implication of what this specific song meant for music in general. “The Long And Winding Road” appeared on Let It Be, which was the last album The Beatles would release as a legally bonded band. (Though Abbey Road was technically the last one they ever recorded.) The implications of lines like “Many times I’ve been alone and many times I’ve cried / anyway, you’ll never know the many ways I’ve tried” cut even deeper when buoyed by the sentimental instrumentation.

“Your Song” by Elton John

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“Your Song” shows Elton John and Bernie Taupin at their creative best as instrumentalists and lyricists, respectively. The combination of John’s emotionally moving chord progression and Taupin’s straightforward and vulnerable lyrics makes this track tremendously impactful. “I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words / how wonderful life is while you’re in the world.”

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