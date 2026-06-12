4 Songs From 1979 That Every Baby Boomer Knows by Heart

There are so many songs from the 1970s that baby boomer listeners still love today, including the following four tunes from the tail end of the decade in 1979. Let’s get real nostalgic, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“My Sharona” by The Knack from ‘Get The Knack’

The Knack might be considered one-hit wonders for this sole major hit, but what a hit to be known for. “My Sharona” is one of the catchiest power pop anthems of the late 1970s, and I can see why the song was such a smash hit. This jam peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 6 on the UK Singles chart. And I bet you still know all the words, or at the very least, the words to that chorus.

“Heart Of Glass” by Blondie from ‘Parallel Lines’

This song could easily be Blondie’s most memorable song. They had plenty of other bangers through the years, but nothing screams “1979” quite like “Heart Of Glass” off their album Parallel Lines. “Heart Of Glass” is a new wave disco jam for the ages, one that was quite popular when it first dropped. The tune peaked at No. 1 across the board in the US, UK, and several European countries.

“Shake Your Body (Down To The Ground)” by The Jacksons from ‘Destiny’

How about some later-years Jackson 5? Known as “The Jacksons” in 1979, the group of famous siblings had a smash hit on their hands with “Shake Your Body (Down To The Ground)”. Disco wasn’t quite dead yet, and The Jacksons capitalized on the love of the genre with this funky delight. “Shake Your Body (Down To The Ground)” peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100 and reached the Top 10 globally.

“I Want You To Want Me” by Cheap Trick from ‘Cheap Trick At Budokan’

The original version of this Cheap Trick classic actually dropped in 1977 on the rock band’s album In Color. But the Budokan version of the song makes it to our list of baby boomer songs from 1979, simply because it’s so dang good. Both versions are great, but the live version of the track is faster, features some audience participation, and showcases two absolutely killer guitar solos not found on the original version. The live version of “I Want You To Want Me” was a No. 7 hit on the Hot 100 chart.

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