4 Songs From the 1980s That Dominated Arena Rock for Decades

Hard rock, glam metal, and everything in between dominated the charts in the 1980s. But they weren’t just suitable for home listening or jamming out to the radio. No, many of the biggest rock hits of the 1980s were made even better by live performances. Attending a rock concert in the 80s was a totally different beast compared to today. And the following four arena rock songs from the 1980s were an absolute blast to experience live.

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“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey (1981)

This wouldn’t be a proper list of arena rock songs from the 1980s without mentioning “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey. This song immediately transports the listener to a live concert every time it hits the radio. But there really was nothing like seeing this band live at the peak of their fame.

“Don’t Stop Believin’” was a No. 9 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in 1981, and it remains the band’s most well-known song. It also still dominates classic rock radio today.

“Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses (1987)

A little bit glam metal, a little bit hard rock, it’s impossible not to immediately find yourself back in the 1980s after the introduction of “Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses. Released in 1987, this classic rock hit is probably the most recognizable of everything in the band’s discography. And Axl Rose’s vocals were at their absolute best.

“Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses peaked at No. 7 in the US and was also a hit in the UK, New Zealand, and a number of other countries. Like “Don’t Stop Believin’”, you won’t have to wait long to hear this one on classic rock radio.

“Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor (1982)

Few songs from the 1980s have the anthemic energy of “Eye Of The Tiger”. And anyone who got to see Survivor live in the early 80s remembers just how crazy good they were in person.

“Eye Of The Tiger” was a Top 10 hit across the globe when it was first released. It was a No. 1 hit in both the US and UK.

“Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne (1980)

That legendary intro, that high-energy melody, the wild vibe of the whole song. You just can’t beat this entry on our list of arena rock songs from the 1980s. I know this one must have been a trip to hear live at any point in Ozzy Osbourne’s career.

“Crazy Train” wasn’t quite a smash when it was first released, as it missed the Top 40 on the mainstream charts in the UK and US. It was, however, a No. 9 hit on the Maisntram Rock chart.

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