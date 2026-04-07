4 Songs From the 1980s With Hooks That Are Absolute Pop Perfection

The 1980s were littered with countless pop earworms that still have a way of getting stuck in our heads today. It’s hard to deny this decade’s influence on pop music, with synths and drum machines taking the reins in the studio time and time again. Here are a few classic hits from this era that you probably remember simply because they’re so catchy.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Maneater” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

In “Maneater,” Hall and Oates describe a woman as “the lean and hungry type” who “only comes out at night.” From the get-go, the lyrics in this song are effortlessly clever, but it’s that earworm of a chorus that really ties the whole thing in a bow.

As Oates explained to The New York Post, the song actually isn’t just about a woman. It’s also a metaphor for New York City, where the environment really will eat you alive. “If you live in New York City, you know this is the kind of place that will chew you up and spit you out,” he explained. “There’s a certain edge here.”

“Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham!

When you look at pop songs that defined the 1980s, it’s impossible to deny that this pop tune is a classic. The “go-go” which, although a quirky addition to the hook to say the least, was actually inspired by a note that Andrew Ridgeley wrote to his parents. On a piece of paper taped to his bedroom door, Ridgeley had meant to write “Wake me up before you go-go”, but ended up writing the “up” twice by accident. To even things out, he added an extra “go” at the end.

Lucky for him, his bandmate, George Michael, happened to see the note, and their hooky hit was born.

“Your Love” by The Outfield

This one has a way of getting stuck in your head without you even realizing it. As epic as the chorus probably sounds to the average listener, if you really take a listen to the lyrical content of the song, it actually tells the story of the narrator, who’s just trying to get a girl to “come around and talk it over” while Josie, presumably a current partner, is “on a vacation far away.” Although you can’t help but feel bad for Josie, her plight arguably gives us what’s one of the best anthems of this decade.

“Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley

There’s a reason this song continues to resurface over and over again. Not only did it launch a 21-year-old Astley into an international spotlight, but it’s also kept him relevant decades after its release (if you’ve ever been “rickrolled” you know what I’m talking about).

Apparently, the song came about after Astley overheard producer Pete Waterman in a three-hour phone conversation with a girlfriend. He told Waterman, “You’re never gonna give her up”, unknowingly birthing the scraps of what would become his biggest hit.

Photo by: Pete Still/Redferns