The Wham! Song George Michael Resented for Being So Perfect

There are a handful of musicians whose legacy and work come to the forefront of people’s minds once a year, at the same time of year. That time of year is Christmas, and artists who typically flood the airwaves during the season include Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, Bing Crosby, Burl Ives, Nat King Cole, and George Michael and Wham!

Videos by American Songwriter

Released in 1984, “Last Christmas” by Wham! is a seasonal staple. Upon its release, it became that very thing rather quickly, as it charted on various Billboard charts annually. To this day, it has kept that activity consistent. As a matter of fact, “Last Christmas”, surprisingly, entered the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in January of 2021. Furthermore, in 2024, it reached its peak on the chart at No. 3.

Needless to say, this Christmas single is a commercial force and also just an objectively great pop song. George Michael agreed with the latter, but he wasn’t satisfied with the perfection on this particular single, and here is why.

Of All the Songs To Get Perfect, It Had To Be a Christmas Song

Creating a monster hit Christmas single is kind of, in a way, being a one-hit wonder. We say that because if a musician achieves this impressive feat, the general public unfairly attaches their identity and legacy to that. Consequently, the masses seemingly overlook all of their other great works. Well, that is reportedly why George Michael held some resentment towards “Last Christmas”. And his manager, Simon Napier-Bell, attested to the notion in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

Regarding Michael’s attitude towards the single, Napier-Bell stated, “He was always slightly upset by the fact [that] he naggingly knew it was the best thing he ever wrote.” “George, above all, really wanted to be remembered as a great songwriter. And I think at the bottom of his mind… it was rather annoying that the song he got so perfect was a Christmas song,” added the manager.

Ironically, George Michael passed away on Christmas Day in 2016 at 53 years old. Michael’s career and legacy certainly extend far beyond the holiday season. However, “Last Christmas” is undeniably one of the most notable and successful tracks of his career. Nevertheless, the man’s catalog has more to offer. So, for the sake of George Michael, go ahead and play him in months other than November and December.

Photo by Mirrorpix/Getty Images