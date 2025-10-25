4 Songs From the 1990s That Influenced Your Music Taste as a Kid

If you were a child of the 1990s, your music taste was probably formed by the pop stars, grunge icons, Brit-pop crooners, and hip-hop legends of the era. It was an amazing time for music. There was an endless stream of artists and bands that probably contributed to the music you love today. Let’s look at just a handful of songs that likely had a hand in swaying your young brain toward a particular genre.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana

Are you still a massive fan of grunge and alternative rock today? This hit track from Nirvana probably converted you. Though, I wouldn’t be a halfway decent Nirvana fan if I didn’t mention that Kurt Cobain hated “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, and it’s also not their best song. Still, it was their most popular work, and the music video for the track was aired on repeat via MTV. Unless you were the kind of kid who snooped around record stores in your free time, this track was probably the one to turn you on to Nirvana and other grunge acts of the era.

“Whoomp! (There It Is)” by Tag Team

This addictive 1993 pop rap track from Tag Team was everywhere for a few years, and for good reason. This is such a fun song from a super-underrated hip-hop duo. I’m sure plenty of 90s kids heard this song for the first time and promptly turned toward Miami bass and pop-leaning rap music. I listened to this No. 2 hit earlier today, and it’s still looping in my brain. I’m not really mad about it, either.

“I Want It That Way” by Backstreet Boys

This song may have come out at the tail-end of the 1990s, but boy, did it do a number on the brains of 90s kids. If you’re still a regular boy band listener, Backstreet Boys probably swayed you in that musical direction. This group was enormous in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and few groups remind me of the turn of the century quite like these dudes. Honestly, I miss pop ballads like “I Want It That Way”. They don’t make ‘em like they used to.

“Wonderwall” by Oasis

Even though this song has been the butt of a joke for the better part of three decades, even the biggest Oasis haters can’t deny how huge and influential “Wonderwall” was in the 1990s. Just look at the charts! “Wonderwall” was a No. 8 hit on the Hot 100 and topped the Alternative Airplay chart, UK Indie chart, and others. And if you still love Britpop today, I bet this song swayed your music taste in the 1990s.

Photo by Times Newspapers/Shutterstock