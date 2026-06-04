4 Rock Songs From 1984 That Every 80s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

Almost any music fan likes at least some part of the music of the 1980s. The entire decade boasts a wide variety of music, with something for everyone. With that in mind, these are four of the best rock songs from 1984, songs that every 80s kid still knows by heart today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Drive” by The Cars

By the time The Cars released “Drive”, the band was already a mainstay on the rock charts. But “Drive”, on their Heartbeat City album, remains among their biggest hits.

Written by Ric Ocasek, “Drive” says, “Who’s gonna pick you up / When you fall? / Who’s gonna hang it up / When you call? / Who’s gonna pay attention / To your dreams? / Yeah, who’s gonna plug their ears / When you scream? / You can’t go on thinking / Nothing’s wrong, oh oh / Who’s gonna drive you home / Tonight?”

Interestingly, model Paulina Porizkova starred in the video for “Drive”, which came right when videos were becoming popular. She went on to marry Ocasek in 1987. They remained together until 2017.

“The Warrior” by Scandal

Scandal had one No. 1 single, and it’s “The Warrior”. On Warrior, Scandal’s first and only full-length album, the rock anthem is written by Holly Knight and Nick Gilder.

“The Warrior” says, “Shootin’ at the walls of heartache / Bang, bang / I am the warrior / Well, I am the warrior / And heart to heart you’ll win / If you survive / The warrior / The warrior.”

“Sister Christian” by Night Ranger

Night Ranger’s biggest hit is “Sister Christian”. On their sophomore Midnight Madness album, the band’s Kelly Keagy is the sole writer of “Sister Christian”.

A message from a big brother to a younger sister, “Sister Christian” says, “Sister Christian. Oh, the time has come / And you know that you’re the only one / To say, okay / Where you going / What you looking for / You know those boys / Don’t want to play no more with you / It’s true. You’re motoring / What’s your price for flight / In finding mister right / You’ll be alright tonight.”

“Sister Christian” appears in the blockbuster 1997 film, Boogie Nights.

“Dancing In The Dark” by Bruce Springsteen

On Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The U.S.A. album is “Dancing In The Dark”. Written by Springsteen, “Dancing In The Dark” became a multi-platinum hit for Springsteen.

The song says, “You can’t start a fire / You can’t start a fire without a spark / This gun’s for hire / Even if we’re just dancing in the dark.”

The first Grammy Award Springsteen ever won was for “Dancing In The Dark”.

Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank