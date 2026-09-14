4 Songs From the 60s That Feel Like a First Date

Some people don’t like first dates, but when they go right, I’d argue music sometimes plays a part. Falling in love always deserves a soundtrack of its own. Here are some songs from the 60s that perfectly capture that first-date infatuation feeling.

“Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison

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“Oh, Pretty Woman” is danceable, fun, and still fresh as ever, even decades later. The title came about after Roy Orbison‘s co-writer Bill Dees said, “A pretty woman never needs any money.” Orbison’s wife was heading out the door, and he had asked if she had enough cash for the night.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison

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Van Morrison perfectly captures that crush kind of feeling with “Brown Eyed Girl”. Even though this track has definitely become an anthem for brown-eyed beauties everywhere, originally, Morrison had meant to call the song “Brown Skinned Girl”.

“That was just a mistake. It was a kind of Jamaican song. Calypso. It just slipped my mind [that] I changed the title,” he told John Collis.

“Sugar, Sugar” by The Archies

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This song sounds like it was made for the jukebox. Andy Kim, who penned this one with Jeff Barry, spoke about the excitement of creating “Sugar Sugar” with Songfacts. The song was originally written with little kids in mind, but it’s turned into a bit of a romantic jive.

“…’Sugar, Sugar’ was one of those songs that I kept humming,” he said. “I kept loving it. It would not leave me. And with the magical mind of Jeff Barry, a great record was made. There was no time to analyze and to pontificate and to see if it made any sense. The writing and the recording and the euphoria of being part of it just excited me.”

“Happy Together” by The Turtles

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The Turtles were in the midst of listening to demos from publishing companies when they came across “Happy Together”, which was pretty worn out due to the amount of hopping around it had already been through. The chorus of this song sings of love and dedication to a specific person, which you might not feel on a first date unless you’ve been bitten by the delusional lovebug.

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