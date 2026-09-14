3 Soft Rock Songs From 1984 That Every 80s Kid Still Knows Today

The rock music that came out in the 1980s is among some of the best music ever released, with songs that are still being played today. Included in that incredible era of music are these three soft rock songs. All out in 1984, it’s almost certain that every 80s kid still knows them by heart today.

“I Want To Know What Love Is” by Foreigner

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A No. 1 hit for Foreigner, “I Want To Know What Love Is” is the first single from their Agent Provocateur record. Written by band member Mick Jones, “I Want To Know What Love Is” remains one of Foreigner’s biggest hits.

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A song about the hope for redemption in a relationship, “I Want To Know What Love Is” says, “I wanna know what love is / I want you to show me / I wanna feel what love is / I know you can show me.”

Numerous artists have since put their own spin on “I Want To Know What Love Is”, including Wynonna Judd. Her cover of this song, out in 2004, became a Top 15 single. In 2009, Mariah Carey included this song on her Memoirs Of An Imperfect Angel record.

“Sister Christian” by Night Ranger

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Night Ranger had their first and only Top 5 hit with “Sister Christian”. Written by Night Ranger’s Kelly Keagy, “Sister Christian” is on their sophomore Midnight Madness album.

“It’s the big brother looking after his little sister when she’s growing up – a simple, almost naïve kind of lyric,” Keagy tells Songfacts. “I wanted her to be able to see what I was talking about, that I was protecting her.”

The song begins with, “Sister Christian / Oh, the time has come / And you know that you’re the only one / To say, okay.”

“Sister Christian” has since been part of several films, including Boogie Nights, out in 1997. It is also part of the 2009 film, Friday The 13th.

“Oh Sherrie” by Steve Perry

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Steve Perry’s first and only No. 1 single as a solo artist, “Oh Sherrie” is the first single from Street Talk, his debut solo project. The song was written by Perry, along with Randy Goodrum, Craig Krampf, and Bill Cuomo.

“Oh Sherrie” was inspired by his then-girlfriend, Sherrie Swafford. The two were dating while Journey was enjoying their meteoric rise to fame.

“The truth is that it’s hard to navigate a relationship when you’re in the midst of such a ride,” Perry later tells the Tampa Bay Times.

The chorus says simply, “Oh, Sherrie, our love / Holds on, holds on / Oh, Sherrie, our love / Holds on, holds on.“

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