No 70s Kid Alive Could Forget These 3 Classic Rock Songs From 1976

Ah, 1976. It was quite a year for classic rock music, and many a 70s kid back in 1976 sat glued to the radio, enjoying the wealth of the genre. If you were young that year, I bet you still remember where you were when you first heard these three iconic rock tracks hit the airwaves.

“Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Rumours’

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This song is often the one track that people, young and old, think of when they think of Fleetwood Mac. It was one of the biggest rock songs of the year, after all. “Go Your Own Way” was written by Lindsey Buckingham and features powerhouse performances from each member of the band, and it remains one of the best songs from their legendary record Rumours. “Go Your Own Way” peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” by AC/DC from ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’

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This AC/DC track isn’t as big or enduring as some of their more well-known songs. But it’s still worthy of a spot on this list. This is classic rock at its finest, complete with a touch of early heavy metal. “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” was a hit in the band’s native Australia when it dropped, but it wouldn’t reach No. 4 on the Mainstream Rock chart in the US until the 80s came around.

“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Blue Öyster Cult from ‘Agents Of Fortune’

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There’s no way I was going to leave this hard rock classic off our list of rock hits from 1976 that every 70s kid remembers. “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Blue Öyster Cult remains the band’s biggest hit. It peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 16 on the UK Singles chart.

This song is about how inevitable death is. And despite its dark subject matter, it remains one of the most fondly remembered songs of the mid-1970s. Shockingly, the band would only barely reach the Top 40 on the Hot 100 chart one more time with the 1981 song “Burnin’ For You”, which peaked at No. 40.

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