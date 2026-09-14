3 Legendary Tracks That Sound Like Driving on an Empty Highway at Midnight

These three legendary tracks bottle up the feeling of a late-night drive. They have an unsettling quality that pairs perfectly with a quiet, isolating drive in the pitch black.

[RELATED: 5 Power Ballads That Give Me Instant Goosebumps, and I Don’t Care How Cheesy That Makes Me]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Nightcall” — Kavinsky

Play video

The synth riff of Kavinsky’s “Nightcall” is one of the most pivotal moments in 2010s music. This legendary track instantly sets an eerie mood, the same kind of vibe you’d get driving down the highway early in the morning; nothing but you and the miles you have ahead.

“There’s something inside you / It’s hard to explain / They’re talking about you, boy / But you’re still the same,” the lyrics read. The subject matter and the accompanying instrumental make this the perfect night-driving song. Try it out next time you find yourself on the highway with no one else around.

“Midnight City” — M83

Play video

The synth trill on this song takes everyone back to 2011. It’s got a nostalgia that provides comfort and counters the track’s eeriness. “Waiting in the car / Waiting for a ride in the dark / Drinking in the lights / Following the neon signs,” the lyrics read, setting a scene for the listener; one that matches the visuals of a late-night drive.

“Waiting for a word / Looking at the milky skyline / The city is my church / It wraps me in its blinding twilight,” the lyrics in this legendary track continue. Though this song leans toward city life, it hits hard no matter where you are when you listen. This song captures the night, making it the perfect addition to any late-night driving playlist.

“Space Song” — Beach House

Play video

Moving forward to 2015, we have Beach House’s “Space Song”. This track has an existential edge. “It was late at night / You held on tight / From an empty seat / A flash of light,” the lyrics read. No song could be a better option for this list. It has the right tone for a late-night drive. And the right subject matter.

“Tender is the night / For a broken heart / Who will dry your eyes / When it falls apart,” the lyrics continue, touching on themes of emotional isolation. This is the kind of song you put on when you have a lot on your mind. It’s both an escape and a reminder that we all feel the same way sometimes. Revisit this song next time you’re driving and trying not to feel too down.

(Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)