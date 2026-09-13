4 Romantic Lyrics From 70s Rock That Will Make You Want To Fall in Love

If you’re under the impression that rock music can’t be romantic, think again. Here are some lyrics from 70s soft rock that will definitely make you want to give love a second chance.

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” by Elvin Bishop

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“But then I fooled around and fell in love / I fooled around and fell in love / Since I met you, baby / I fooled around and fell in love.”

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This song is just dreamy. “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” sings about that romance trope we know all too well. You know, the one where the player finally settles down and changes because of somebody special. Whether you’re living that kind of lifestyle or not, love always has a way of showing up unexpectedly. That’s what makes this song so relatable.

“Make It With You” by Bread

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“Life can be short or long / Love can be right or wrong / And if I chose the one I’d like to help me through.”

“Make It With You” is definitely a tune about the physical aspect of wanting someone disguised as a love song. This was Bread’s only No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. “Make It With You” was written by David Gates. Gates worked with artists like Elvis Presley and Brian Wilson in the 60s.

“Give A Little Bit” by Supertramp

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“Give a little bit / Give a little bit of your love to me / I’ll give a little bit / I’ll give a little bit of my love to you.”

Even though this Supertramp hit isn’t about romantic love alone, that is one of the many lenses you can view this catchy tune through. “Give A Little Bit” was inspired by The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love”, and you can totally tell.

“Still The One” by Orleans

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“But I want you to know, after all these years / You’re still the one I want whisperin’ in my ear.”

This song is about a couple still being in love, even after years and years of being together. Ironically, “Still The One” was partially inspired by divorce.

“A friend of ours was going through a divorce and asked Johanna (Hall’s wife) to write a song about a couple staying together,” John Hall of Orleans told the Best Of Orleans CD liner notes. “I wrote the music to it in 10 minutes, which was a good sign.”

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