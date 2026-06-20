4 Songs From the 80s That Are Perfect for a Summer Road Trip

There isn’t a better time to go on a road trip than the summer, and there likely isn’t a better soundtrack for a road trip than 80s music. As the weather gets warmer, we found four songs from the 80s that are perfect for any long drive.

“Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins

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In 1986, Kenny Loggins released “Danger Zone”. The song is part of the soundtrack for the blockbuster film, Top Gun. “Danger Zone” is written by Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock. An updated version was also used in the 2022 Top Gun: Maverick film.

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“Danger Zone” says, “Headin’ into twilight / Spreadin’ out her wings tonight / She got you jumpin’ off the deck. And shovin’ into overdrive Highway to the danger zone / I’ll take you / Right into the danger zone.”

“Pink Cadillac” by Bruce Springsteen and Natalie Cole

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Two versions of “Pink Cadillac” came out in the 80s. Bruce Springsteen, who wrote “Pink Cadillac,” released his version in 1984. Springsteen’s version was not on an album, nor was it originally intended to be a single. In 1988, Natalie Cole released “Pink Cadillac”, making it a No. 1 hit for her.

“Pink Cadillac” says in part, “Spending all my money / On a Saturday night / Honey, I just wonder what you do there in back / Of your pink Cadillac / Pink Cadillac.”

“I Drove All Night” by Cyndi Lauper

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“I Drove All Night” is the debut single from A Night To Remember, Cyndi Lauper’s third studio album. A Top 10 single, Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly are the writers of “I Drove All Night”.

A 1989 single about not letting distance keep two people apart, “I Drove All Night” says, “I drove all night to get to you / Is that alright?/ I drove all night / Crept in your room / Woke you from your sleep / To make love to you / Is that alright? / I drove all night.”

“I Drove All Night” was written for Roy Orbison, who first recorded the song, although his version didn’t come out until 1991, three years after he passed away. Celine Dion includes a version of “I Drove All Night” on her 2003 One Heart album. “I Drove All Night” is Lauper’s final Top 10 single.

“I Can’t Drive 55” by Sammy Hagar

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Sammy Hagar’s “I Can’t Drive 55” might be a good driving song, but it also could cause a speeding ticket. Before Hagar joined Van Halen, he had a successful solo career, releasing several solo albums. Written by Hagar, “I Can’t Drive 55” came out in 1984. The song appears on his VOA album.

The uptempo tune says, “Go on and write me up for 125 / Post my face, wanted dead or alive / Take my license, all that jive / I can’t drive 55.”

“I Can’t Drive 55” was actually inspired by Hagar getting a speeding ticket.

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