4 Songs That Take One Common Phrase and Turn It Into Something Completely Different Each Time

Language is a beautiful, multifaceted thing, and few art forms celebrate this fact quite like songwriting. Even common phrases with seemingly straightforward meanings can take on new life, depending on how a songwriter incorporates them into their music. Even the music itself can inform the listener on deeper subtext and emotional intention than words alone.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the case of these four songs, each track uses the phrase, “I want you,” a common three-word phrase with one subject, one verb, and one object. However, each of these songs weaves entirely unique narratives around the short sentence, making them entirely distinct from one another.

“I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” by The Beatles

Kicking off this list of songs that all use the phrase “I want you” is a classic from The Beatles’ 1969 album Abbey Road, “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)”. In this instance, songwriter John Lennon uses the sentence in an obsessive, self-destructive way. He’s so obsessed with the object of his desires—in this case, his second wife, Yoko Ono—that all he can think to say is, “I want you, I want you so bad, I want you, I want you so bad, it’s driving me mad, it’s driving me mad,” over and over again. It’s equal parts suggestive and desperate, almost as if he’s addicted to his feelings toward her.

“I Want You” by Bob Dylan

Much like John Lennon’s, Bob Dylan’s expression of “I Want You” has an undercurrent of lust. However, Dylan takes this one step further by incorporating non-lustful circumstances where one character wants another for other reasons. “The guilty undertaker sighs, the lonesome organ grinder cries,” and “The drunken politician leaps upon the street where mothers weep / and the saviors who are fast asleep, they wait for you.” In this track, “want” isn’t beholden to feelings of sexual intimacy. These desires and yearning feelings can manifest in many ways, many of which aren’t intimate at all. This song, too, uses the phrase, “I want you so bad,” three years before The Beatles.

“I Want You” by Elvis Costello

Elvis Costello’s 1986 track, “I Want You”, is a perfect example of a songwriter building a specific emotional state into a fever pitch from start to finish. What begins as a sweet, almost saccharine devotion to another person quickly turns aggressive, violent, and uninhibited. Suddenly, the early lines “I don’t think I can live without you, and I know I never will” become far more sinister, suggesting that neither the admirer nor the admired is safe from these feelings. Some wants can cause a person to harm themselves. Other wants, as Costello illustrates, can cause a person to hurt another person.

“I Want You To Want Me” Cheap Trick

Closing out this “I want you” list is Cheap Trick’s well-known classic, “I Want You To Want Me”. In this case, we get both sentiments: wanting and being wanted. The 1977 single encapsulates feelings we’ve all experienced at one point or another. Wanting someone else to find us worthy of affection and love is a natural inclination, and one that Cheap Trick summarizes over a catchy pop-rock instrumentation. Their version of “I want you” is passionate in a seemingly softer way, bordering on obsession without getting dangerous—the kind of puppy love heartache that will pass eventually, but definitely stings when you’re in the thick of it.

Photo by Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns