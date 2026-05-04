53 Years Ago, Led Zeppelin Embarked on the Tour That Broke a Historical Record Set by the Beatles

On this day (May 4) in 1973, Led Zeppelin played the first show of their 1973 North American tour at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. It was the first of several record-breaking stops on a 34-show tour that took them across the United States. The final nights of the tour were recorded for the film The Song Remains the Same, which was released three years later.

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Led Zeppelin released their fifth studio album, Houses of the Holy, on March 28, 1973. As a result, fans across the continent had roughly a month to sit with the LP and learn the songs before the British band returned for what became one of the biggest rock tours in history.

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Houses of the Holy represented significant growth for the band. It saw the band developing more experimental and sophisticated songs. The tracklist boasts several songs that became classics, including “No Quarter,” “The Song Remains the Same,” and “The Rain Song.” The North American tour reflected this growth. The band stepped up their stage production, adding mirror balls, smoke machines, pyrotechnics, and flamboyant stage clothes.

“Originally, we saw the whole essence of our live performance as something that the audience listened to very carefully, picking up what was going on, the spontaneity and musicianship,” Jimmy Page said in an interview. “You can’t do that if you’re running around the stage all night, or at least we couldn’t back then,” he added, referring to their earlier tours. In 1973, things were different. “We were more ambitious in that respect. We really wanted to take the live performances as far as they could go.”

Led Zeppelin Packs Stadiums, Breaks Records

Led Zeppelin started their North American tour with a bang. An estimated 49,200 fans packed Atlanta Stadium that evening. It was the biggest musical performance in the history of Georgia.

The next night, Zeppelin took their show to Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. That evening, 56,800 fans came to see the revamped live show. It broke the national concert attendance set by the Beatles’ iconic 1965 Shea Stadium concert.

“We arrived in America, and we did 53,000 at Atlanta and then 55,000 at the following concert in Tampa, Florida,” Jimmy Page recalled in an interview with The Times. “It was quite clear that if people were going to come along to see us in those kinds of numbers, we weren’t going to have problems doing concerts that would fulfill the demand. It was phenomenal, though. The audience reaction was just so with us,” he added.

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