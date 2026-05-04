Watch Hayley Williams Deliver Stunning Fleetwood Mac Mashup in Austin

In August 2025, Hayley Williams released her third studio album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. Featuring songs like “Parachute,” “Blood Bros,” and “Whim,” the album peaked at 12 on the US Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the US Independent Albums charts. Going on tour to support the album, Williams recently took the stage at the Moody Theater, delivering a mashup between “Good Ol’ Days” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs” that brought the magic to Texas.

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Sunday night, Williams looked to end the weekend with an unforgettable show. With the venue packed with fans, the singer powered through the lyrics to “Good Ol’ Days” when she somewhat confused the audience by switching the lyrics. Instead of moving into the chorus, Williams highlights her ongoing love for Stevie Nicks when seamlessly transitioning into “Silver Springs.”

Hayley Williams singing Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs” tonight in Austin!

pic.twitter.com/ZRPu4G1ao7 — 🏁 (@concertleaks) May 4, 2026

For those in attendance, the night was everything and more. And thankfully, fans caught the moment. Already gaining over 250,000 views, it seems that one fan claimed Williams was singing to her. On Twitter, the individual wrote, “She was singing to me. I made a sign asking her to sing it!!”

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Stevie Nicks Makes Hayley Williams Proud To Be A “Woman In Rock”

Looking at another video from the performance, the same fan commented about being the one who asked her to perform it. Other fans thanked and praised her for suggesting the mashup. “I saw that omg. I’m so happy for you, girl. Literally said ‘aww’ when she gave it to you.”

A truly special night for fans who were at the right place at the right time, Williams has consistently praised the talents of Nicks. Not willing to share too many details about their conversations, the singer once got the chance to meet Nicks when they spent an evening together after Taylor Swift wrapped her shows in Dublin.

When asked by fans what it was like, Williams only responded, “ I don’t post photos without asking first – I’ll just say, she’s everything you hope for her to be. There isn’t a world in which I come close to their magic, but she and Christine make me feel proud to be considered a woman in rock. I love u Stevie Nicks!”

Although spontaneous, the moment was pure magic, as Williams once again proved why she stands among the greats in rock today.

(Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images)