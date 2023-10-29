4 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for the Traveling Wilburys

George Harrison was the lead guitar player in perhaps the most well-known band of all time. That’s The Beatles, of course. But many music fans may not know that Harrison was also the big-name principal co-founder of another formidable supergroup. That’s the Traveling Wilburys.

That band featured the likes of Harrison, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, and Jeff Lynne. Together, the all-star collection of artists wrote songs, sang together, and recorded two LPs, Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1 and Traveling Wilburys Vol. 3.

Written by Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne

From the Traveling Wilburys’ second album, the strangely named 1990 LP, Traveling Wilburys Vol. 3 (indeed, where is Vol. 2?), this song, like all when it comes to the supergroup, features writing credits from each and every member. And while Petty sings the lead vocals for the track, it’s easy to hear the former Beatle’s influence on the track, both in the chorus and the verse and the acoustic guitar underneath it all.

You took my breath away

I want it back again

Look at the mess I’m in

I don’t know what to say

I don’t know how to feel

You don’t care anyway

All I can do is wait

You took my breath away

Written by Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne

This song comes from the band’s 1988 debut LP, Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1. The song features lead vocals from perhaps the greatest singer ever, Orbison, and the lead writer was Lynne, who had Orbison in mind when he composed it. All members of the group earned writing credit for the acoustic-driven track. The song includes doo-wop-esque backing vocals from the band.

You always said that I’d be back again

That I’d come running to you in the end

I thought that you were on your own

And now I find you’re not alone

I’ll see you through the rain

Through the heartache and pain

It hurts like never before

You’re not alone any more

Written by Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne

This song from the band’s 1988 debut LP features Lynne as the primary vocalist, but it also includes Harrison, Petty, and Orbison on backing vocals. With a driving drum beat like a locomotive over train tracks, this song really pushes and propels.

Well baby, baby, baby won’t you save one night for me?

Baby, baby, baby is there something wrong with you?

Baby, baby, baby this is outta my control

It looks like nothing’s wrong, but deep down in my soul

I’m twisted

Shaken

Rattled

I get rattled baby, over you

Rattled baby, over you

Written by Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne

From the 1990 album, Traveling Wilburys Vol. 3, this song includes Harrison singing lead along with Lynne and Petty with the mercurial Dylan singing on the song’s bridge. The acoustic-driven song has a bit of an island vibe and a proto-1950s rock sense, imbued with harmonies, lots of percussion, and lilting vocal deliveries.

I don’t want nothing

Nothing but you

Am I waiting

Looking for a new blue moon

I’m so tired waiting

Waiting for you

Am I waiting

Looking for a new blue moon

So many moons have come and gone

And none of them were blue

Too many times the sun came up, but

It came up without you, you, ya yoo hoo-ooh

(Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)