4 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for the Traveling Wilburys

George Harrison was the lead guitar player in perhaps the most well-known band of all time. That’s The Beatles, of course. But many music fans may not know that Harrison was also the big-name principal co-founder of another formidable supergroup. That’s the Traveling Wilburys.
That band featured the likes of Harrison, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, and Jeff Lynne. Together, the all-star collection of artists wrote songs, sang together, and recorded two LPs, Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1 and Traveling Wilburys Vol. 3.
1. “You Took My Breath Away”
Written by Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne
From the Traveling Wilburys’ second album, the strangely named 1990 LP, Traveling Wilburys Vol. 3 (indeed, where is Vol. 2?), this song, like all when it comes to the supergroup, features writing credits from each and every member. And while Petty sings the lead vocals for the track, it’s easy to hear the former Beatle’s influence on the track, both in the chorus and the verse and the acoustic guitar underneath it all.
You took my breath away
I want it back again
Look at the mess I’m in
I don’t know what to say
I don’t know how to feel
You don’t care anyway
All I can do is wait
You took my breath away
2. “Not Alone Any More”
Written by Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne
This song comes from the band’s 1988 debut LP, Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1. The song features lead vocals from perhaps the greatest singer ever, Orbison, and the lead writer was Lynne, who had Orbison in mind when he composed it. All members of the group earned writing credit for the acoustic-driven track. The song includes doo-wop-esque backing vocals from the band.
You always said that I’d be back again
That I’d come running to you in the end
I thought that you were on your own
And now I find you’re not alone
I’ll see you through the rain
Through the heartache and pain
It hurts like never before
You’re not alone any more
3. “Rattled”
Written by Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne
This song from the band’s 1988 debut LP features Lynne as the primary vocalist, but it also includes Harrison, Petty, and Orbison on backing vocals. With a driving drum beat like a locomotive over train tracks, this song really pushes and propels.
Well baby, baby, baby won’t you save one night for me?
Baby, baby, baby is there something wrong with you?
Baby, baby, baby this is outta my control
It looks like nothing’s wrong, but deep down in my soul
I’m twisted
Shaken
Rattled
I get rattled baby, over you
Rattled baby, over you
4. “New Blue Moon”
Written by Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne
From the 1990 album, Traveling Wilburys Vol. 3, this song includes Harrison singing lead along with Lynne and Petty with the mercurial Dylan singing on the song’s bridge. The acoustic-driven song has a bit of an island vibe and a proto-1950s rock sense, imbued with harmonies, lots of percussion, and lilting vocal deliveries.
I don’t want nothing
Nothing but you
Am I waiting
Looking for a new blue moon
I’m so tired waiting
Waiting for you
Am I waiting
Looking for a new blue moon
So many moons have come and gone
And none of them were blue
Too many times the sun came up, but
It came up without you, you, ya yoo hoo-ooh
