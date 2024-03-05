Old Crow Medicine Show Kicks Off Jubilee Tour in 2024

It’s been a busy year for alternative country band Old Crow Medicine Show. The band’s 2023 album Jubilee was nominated for a Grammy Award, and they’ve been hard at work planning this year’s upcoming tour. The Jubilee Tour will celebrate the Grammy nom, as well as the band’s 25th anniversary together.

The tour will feature a ton of different musicians and country stars, including Molly Tuttle, Golden Highly, Hayes Carll, Band Of Heathens, Willie Watson, The Del McCoury Band, Brennen Leigh, Hank Williams Jr., Town Mountain, and Vincent Neil Emerson. This tour is going to be absolutely packed with talent!

The Old Crow Medicine Show 2024 Tour will start on March 14 in Spicewood, Texas at Luck Reunion. The tour will close on December 31 in Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium.

We’re thrilled to announce a summer tour with@mollytuttle & Golden Highway and OCMS founding member @WillieWatsongs and the Del McCoury Band and more! Pre-sale tickets for most shows are available March 5th & go on sale to the public Friday, March 8th. VIP packages are available. pic.twitter.com/5ApJVJ9YlJ — Old Crow Medicine Show (@crowmedicine) March 4, 2024

Some of the tour dates are already available for general sale, while some are still in the presale stage on Ticketmaster. Check out the band’s website to learn more about the presale event and to get your code. General on-sale for all of the upcoming tour dates will start on March 8, with VIP packages available through Ticketmaster.

If you want to get tickets to see the Old Crow Medicine Show live but missed the presale, you can always check out what StubHub has available. StubHub is a great spot for snagging late tickets, sometimes at a price lower than face value.

Tickets to the Old Crow Medicine Show 2024 Tour won’t last, so reserve your spot ASAP before it’s too late!

March 14 – Luck Reunion – Spicewood, TX

March 15 – The Heights Theater – Houston, TX

March 16 – Longhorn Ballroom – Dallas, TX

April 10 – Keswick Theatre – Glenside, PA

April 11 – The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts – Wilkes-Barre, PA

April 12 – The Music Hall – Portsmouth, NH

April 13 – State Theatre Center for the Arts – Easton, PA

April 14 – Ulster Performing Arts Center – Kingston, NY

April 25 – Merlefest – Wilkesboro, NC

April 26 – Sand Mountain Amphitheater – Albertville, AL

April 27 – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre – Wilmington, NC

May 10 – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall – Louisville, KY

May 11 – Southern Skies Music Festival – Knoxville, TN

May 24 – Spoleto Festival USA – Charleston, SC

May 25 – Spoleto Festival USA – Charleston, SC

May 26 – DelFest – Cumberland, MD

June 12 – Fox Tucson Theatre – Tucson, AZ

June 13 – Virginia Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts – Scottsdale, AX

June 14 – Concert Hall at California Center for the Arts Escondido – Escondido, CA

June 15 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

June 16 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR

June 18 – Pine Creek Lodge – Livingston, MT

June 19 – Sun Valley Pavilion – Sun Valley, ID

June 20 – Sandy Amphitheater – Sandy, UT

June 21 – Dillon Amphitheater – Dillon, CO

June 22 – Mishawaka Amphitheatre – Bellvue, CO

June 23 – Mishawaka Amphitheatre – Bellvue, CO

July 7 – Mariposa Folk Festival – Orillia, ON, Canada

July 9 – Rose Music Center at The Heights – Huber Heights, OH

July 10 – TBA – Grand Rapids, MI

July 11 – Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts – Interlochen, MI

July 12 – The Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

July 13 – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN

July 17 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York City, NY

July 18 – Tree House Brewing Company – Deerfield, MA

July 19 – State Theatre – Portland, ME

July 21 – Roadrunner – Boston *August 9 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

August 16 – Maymont – Richmond, VA

August 17 – Koka Booth Amphitheatre – Cary, NC

August 30 – Wolf Trap – Vienna, VA

September 13 – Michigan Theater – Ann Arbor, MI

December 30 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

December 31 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

