4 Steely Dan Classics That Were Enlivened by Unforgettable Guitar Solos

Donald Fagen and Walter Becker, the masterminds behind Steely Dan, constantly surrounded themselves with the best musicians. It’s just that they were rarely the same musicians from one song to the next.

Videos by American Songwriter

To illustrate that point, we’ve compiled a list of four of the most beloved songs in the Steely Dan catalog. Each one features a stellar guitar solo, and four different guitarists delivered them.

“Reelin’ In The Years”

In the beginning of their career. Steely Dan looked very much like your typical rock band. They hadn’t yet entered the era where Becker and Fagen essentially utilized rotating session players. But even on their debut album, Can’t Buy A Thrill, they showed a willingness to go outside the core unit if needed. Jeff “Skunk” Baxter acted as the lead guitarist for the band at that point. Baxter, however, just couldn’t find the right feel for the solo on “Reelin’ In The Years”. He gallantly handed the reins over to special guest Elliott Randall, who wasn’t technically a member of the group at that point. Randall stole the show with his elongated riffing in the middle portion of the song.

“Rikki Don’t Lose The Number”

Jeff “Skunk” Baxter may not have found the groove for “Reelin’ In The Years”. But he was more than ready for his close-up when given the opportunity to shine on what would become the biggest pop hit of the band’s career. “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” stands out for being one of the most straightforward sets of lyrics the band ever delivered. A jilted lover tries to make his case for the titular character to call him if things change in her life. Baxter’s solo needed to carry a large portion of the emotional load, especially when you consider that Donald Fagen mostly sticks with a deadpan approach on the vocals. Mission accomplished by Baxter in stellar fashion.

“Kid Charlemagne”

Look to any list of Steely Dan’s greatest songs, and chances are you’ll find “Kid Charlemagne” very high on it. Even without the guitar solo, the song is a brilliant piece of songwriting brought to vivid life by the players. Donald Fagen and Walter Becker concocted a thrilling character sketch of a one-time outlaw trying to stay relevant as the ground shifts beneath their feet. Larry Carlton’s thrilling solo puts it over the top. Like most Steely Dan session players, Carlton had to put reams of material on tape until Fagen and Becker heard what they wanted. Their perfectionism paid off here, as Carlton weaves through the break like he’s the lead character dodging the cops.

“Peg”

As Steely Dan became increasingly popular, session players started lining up for the chance to get on their records. That gave Fagen and Becker the luxury of essentially auditioning players for the various instrumental parts of their songs. In the case of “Peg”, many different guitarists took their shot at the solo that takes us through the middle portion of the song. Even Larry Carlton of “Kid Charlemagne” made a stab at it, but didn’t make the cut. Instead, Dean Parks stepped up with a part that both evokes the playful vibe of the music and adds some bluesy grit to the mix as well. Parks’ contribution helped the song hit No. 11 on the pop charts.

Photo by BSR Agency/Gentle Look via Getty Images