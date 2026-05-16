3 Elton John Duets Most Listeners Already Forgot About

Think of an Elton John duet, and most people think of “Lucy In The Sky With Diamond”, which he sings with John Lennon, or his “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” collaboration with George Michael. But John had several other duets, including these three, which are all really good, even though most people have forgotten about them by now.

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“Slow Rivers” With Cliff Richard

Out in 1986, John teams up with Cliff Richard to sing “Slow Rivers”. The song is written by John and his frequent songwriting collaborator, Bernie Taupin. It appears on John’s Leather Jackets album.

“Slow Rivers” remains a fan favorite, even though it didn’t do as well at radio as some of John’s other hits. A scathing song of accusation, “Slow Rivers” says, “Slow rivers run cold / Shallow waters never sank so low / I thought I’d drown and you’d never know / You’re a slow river and you run so cold.”

“Through The Storm” With Aretha Franklin

In 1989, John teams up with Aretha Franklin for “Through The Storm”. The song is the title track of a record that Franklin also released in 1989.

Written by Diane Warren and Albert Hammond, “Through The Storm” became a Top 5 hit. A spiritual song, “Through The Storm” says, “While riding through the storm / Jesus holds me in His arms / I am not afraid / Of the stormy winds and the waves / Though the tides become high / He holds me while I ride / I found safety in His arms / While riding through the storm.”

“Runaway Train” With Eric Clapton

In 1992, John and Eric Clapton combined their talents on “Runaway Train”. Written by John, Taupin, and Olle Romo, “Runaway Train” appears on John’s album, The One. The song is also part of the soundtrack for the film Lethal Weapon 3.

“Runaway Train” says, “And I’ve poured out the pleasure and dealt with the pain / Standing in a station waiting in the rain / I’m starting to feel a little muscle again / But love is lost like a runaway train / Oh, I’m out of control and out of my hands / I’m tearing like a demon through no man’s land / Trying to get a grip on my life again / Nothing hits harder than a runaway train.”

Not surprisingly, Clapton also plays guitar on the track for this song. “Runaway Train” became an international hit, even though it didn’t do as well in the United States as some of John’s other songs.

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