3 Modern Artists Who Are Carrying the Torch of Classic Bluegrass

What is bluegrass music, exactly? Well, when it comes to genres, things can get a little muddy. When considering the difference between folk, country, Americana, and bluegrass, it’s not so easy. But then again, you just know it when you hear it.

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When that joyful string music comes from around the corner, over the hill, or wherever it originates, you know bluegrass is upon you. That’s just what we wanted to highlight here. Indeed, these are three modern artists who are carrying the torch of classic bluegrass today.

Molly Tuttle

Born in Santa Clara, California, the 33-year-old Molly Tuttle is a wonder. On her records, she boasts a kind touch. Her music brings you in with soul and comfort. She wants to commiserate. In that way, she is very relatable. Like a friend next door who just wants to hang out, shoot the breeze, and maybe pluck a six-string. But when Tuttle picks up a guitar, you realize the depth of her talent. She can play circles around just about anybody who’s held the instrument. While that’s not necessarily her aim, it’s a fact of musical life. And it’s something to admire on each of her five studio LPs.

Billy Strings

Speaking of players who can wow you with their immense talent, the 33-year-old, Lansing, Michigan-born Billy Strings is just that. The artist seems to have seven fingers on each hand. How he is able to move up and down a guitar neck like that is simply incredible. How his digits don’t fall off is a surprise to anyone who hears him perform. Billy Strings, in many ways, is the bluegrass ambassador today. And just about any song he plays live or records in the studio is a shining example of what the style can offer music fans.

Sierra Hull

Anyone who can take the mandolin and turn it into a Tears for Fears song has a bright future. Indeed, the 34-year-old, Byrdstown, Tennessee-born Sierra Hull is like Jimmy Page on the high-pitched bluegrass instrument. She can make the thing howl into the night. And on the cover of the new wave song above, Hull shines. To date, she boasts six studio LPs, including the 2025 offering, A Tip Toe High Wire. If you want to see the crossover appeal of bluegrass, just check out her work.

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