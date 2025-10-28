4 Times Classic Rock Stars Used the Violin in Their Songs (And It Sounded Even Better Than the Guitar)

Classic rock is typically known for the electric guitar, bass, and drums. Not much else really makes it to the mix, at least historically. However, on a few occasions, classic rock bands got classical with the use of a violin. And for some reason, that objectively not-rock instrument always seems to lend a timeless, anthemic element to classic rock songs. Let’s look at a few examples, shall we?

“Kashmir” by Led Zeppelin

Ah, a classic. “Kashmir” by Led Zeppelin was first released in 1975 and is one of many standout tracks from Physical Graffiti. Written in collaboration between Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Bonham, this gem of a classic rock prog tune took about three years total to put together. And it was definitely worth taking time on. Not only does the violin make an appearance on this song, but so do horns, the Mellotron, and a number of other orchestral instruments.

“Eleanor Rigby” by The Beatles

“Eleanor Rigby” is one of The Beatles’ most unique tunes, and it’s a standout track from Revolver that never seems to get old. There’s a baroque, moody, almost forboding vibe to this song from the typically chipper pop-rock outfit, and that energy was created in part by the use of the violin. A classical string ensemble was used for this song’s recording, including a group of violins, violas, and cellos. George Martin composed the score for this track. They didn’t call him the Fifth Beatle for nothin’!

“Hurricane” by Bob Dylan

This song has been the subject of some controversy over the years. However, it’s a protest song written with good intentions. “Hurricane” by Bob Dylan was first released in 1975 and tells the story of the real-life boxer, Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, who was convicted of a murder he didn’t commit. His case was later overturned, but the damage done by the racism that led to his flawed trial in the first place was irreparable. There’s a lot of passion in this song, and the use of the violin (via Scarlet Rivera) was a smart one.

“Venus In Furs” by The Velvet Underground

The Velvet Underground was not the kind of band that stuck to a specific formula. So, their use of the violin (more specifically, the electric viola) in the classic drone rock staple “Venus In Furs” isn’t exactly shocking. Released in 1967, this ahead-of-its-time track features the talents of John Cale on the electric viola.

Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images