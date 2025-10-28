Willie Nelson Spreads Holiday Cheer With New Track “Christmas Love Song”

For country music icon Willie Nelson, the last few months centered around him working on a tribute album for the late Merle Haggard. A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Haggard sadly passed away in 2016 at the age of 79. Never wanting fans to forget the legacy of Haggard, Nelson recorded Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle. But before the album releases in November, the country singer decided to spread a little Christmas cheer with “Christmas Love Song.”

With Halloween and Thanksgiving right around the corner, Nelson seemed excited for the Christmas season. Although ready for a Thanksgiving feast, the new song focused on the love that comes during one of the most magical times of the year. Looking at the lyrics, the song supposedly honored Nelson’s wife, Annie, whom he married in 1991. “I want you to know that I don’t take for granted/This wonderful life that we found/I am so blessed to call you mine that I had to/Stop and write it all down.”

Already gaining thousands of likes, fans couldn’t get enough of Wilson added his voice to Christmas.

"As always, nobody does it better than Willie Nelson. Still singing and entertaining us even at 92!" "Hard to believe that he's outlived Merle Haggard;Waylon Jennings;Ray Price;Johnny Cash;George Jones and Kris Kristofferson.Hope you make the century mark!!" "Beautiful, just breathtaking. I love it. That's my favorite time of the year. It's Christmas. Thank you for sending it to me. Love you and love your music." "Merry Christmas to you, Willie! You are one-of-a-kind too, my friend! Lots of love and aloha!"

Willie Nelson Adds “Pretty Paper” To “Christmas Love Song”

Not surprisingly, “Christmas Love Song” isn’t the first song Nelson released that surrounds Christmas. During the early 1960s, the singer penned the famous “Pretty Paper”, which was recorded by Roy Orbison.

The inspiration for “Pretty Paper” came to Nelson after he worked as a DJ in Fort Worth. At the time, he would pass an individual who was a disabled street vendor. Although he never spoke with the person, the vendor left a lasting impression on Nelson.

When writing “Christmas Love Song”, it seemed that Nelson once again honored the vendor and “Pretty Paper.” During the first verse of the song, the lyrics included, “I bought you a few things, wrapped ’em up in pretty paper/And they’re lying there under the tree/There’s one that can’t wait for that big day/I guess you could say it’s kind of special to me.”

Again, Christmas might still be a few months away, but Nelson is already inviting listeners to feel the warmth, love, and nostalgia the season brings.

