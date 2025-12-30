4 Unheralded Gems From ELO That Every New Fan Needs To Hear

Electric Light Orchestra stood tall as one of the finest crossover acts of the 70s and 80s rock scene. With each new album, they consistently delivered singles that scored on charts worldwide.

Videos by American Songwriter

But ELO was much more than just a hits-hunting band. Go deeper into their albums, and you’re bound to find gems like these four unheralded tracks.

“Sweet Is The Night”

It’s understandable if some songs from ELO’s 1977 masterpiece Out Of The Blue are sitting well below the radar today. That double album contained so much goodness that standout songs might easily get overlooked. In fact, you could imagine “Sweet Is The Night” doing well had it been released as a single. The track displays how seamlessly the band could synthesize rock and classical elements. It’s also one of the few songs by the band featuring a lead vocalist other than Jeff Lynne, as Kelly Groucutt takes over. (Lynne does chip in as the song progresses.) “Sweet Is The Night” stands out as one of the most uplifting tracks in this band’s history.

“The Diary Of Horace Wimp”

Jeff Lynne always acted as a multifaceted weapon as the leader of ELO. He could hold his own with any of his peers as a writer. His singing voice offered a solid range and a supple tone. In addition, he developed a style of arranging backing vocals that became a kind of signature. Just for good measure, his production skills topped most of the for-hire producers of the era. You can hear all that coming together on “The Diary Of Horace Wimp.” There’s a sense of whimsy prevailing here, as Lynne brings voices in from every direction to tell the story. But the song also strikes a triumphant tone, as Horace finally takes all the advice and becomes the hero of his own life.

“21st Century Man”

ELO recorded a couple of albums that were tied together with loose concepts. Jeff Lynne and company first attempted the feat on Eldorado in 1974. And then there was Time, the 1981 album that detailed an average guy who gets hurled many years into the future. He spends most of the album trying to get back, which is where the pathos of “21st Century Man” is derived. Lynne hangs one of his loveliest melodies on the song. As always with this band, the little grace notes that they add make it more than just an average ballad. For example, there’s the breathtaking moment in this one where the music mostly drops away, and an a cappella section takes over.

“So Serious”

Many folks overlook Balance Of Power, the final ELO album in their original run. Lynne completed it mostly to satisfy his contract, doing most of the playing on the record himself. He had also slowly shorn away the orchestral elements of the band in the previous few albums. What was left was a roots-rock sound not unlike what he’d soon help to bring about as a producer with The Traveling Wilburys, George Harrison, and Tom Petty. “So Serious” actually had a brief run as a single without much success at the time. But it sounds awfully sharp today, managing an urgency that’s signified by the approaching train sound effects that briefly appear.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images