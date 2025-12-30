I Can’t Believe No One Remembers These 3 Hit Classic Rock Hits From 1980

Classic rock has enjoyed decades of success, but many of the most beloved and popular classic rock tunes of the 20th century were released in the 1980s. Let’s take a look at just a few classic rock jams that were released at the very start of the decade that few listeners nowadays seem to remember. But they definitely should.

“Keep On Loving You” by REO Speedwagon

This hit from REO Speedwagon is a fantastic example of early 1980s arena rock. And for some reason, I really don’t hear it that much out in the wild anymore. That’s a shame, because “Keep On Loving You” was definitely one of the biggest classic rock songs of the year back in 1980. This soft rock classic has been hailed as the band’s “greatest song” and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also made it to the Top 10 on other international charts.

“Games Without Frontiers” by Peter Gabriel

Kate Bush and Peter Gabriel? It doesn’t get more 1980s art rock than that! This experimental pop gem with classic rock leanings from Gabriel’s album Melt is by far one of the best songs of that year. One of the music videos for the song is a quintessential piece of Cold War-era art, too. “Games Without Frontiers”, which features Bush on backing vocals, hit No. 4 on the UK Singles chart. However, it somehow only made it to No. 48 on the Hot 100. Considering how avant-garde it leans, I’m not surprised that it doesn’t make it to radio nowadays quite as often. But this song was just so ahead of its time, I wish it had gotten more love.

“Emotional Rescue” by The Rolling Stones

The Stones opted to go the Eurodisco route with this classic rock tune from 1980. And while it did quite well at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, it just isn’t quite as memorable as the band’s bigger hits. I rarely hear it on classic rock radio, and that’s a shame. This is a really fun song, complete with a string synthesizer and Wurlitzer electric piano that give it an almost new wave feel. Some people didn’t love “Emotional Rescue” when it first dropped, and I definitely don’t get why. To me, this is the classic Rolling Stones vibe.

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage