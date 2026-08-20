45 Years Ago Today, Country Music Said Goodbye to the Post-World War II Producer Who Worked With Tennessee Ernie Ford and Nat King Cole

On this day (August 20) in 1981, longtime Capitol Records executive Lee Gillette died at age 68 after a fall at his home in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. As the artists and repertoire (A&R) director for the label’s country music division, Gillette produced artists like Jimmy Wakeley, Merle Travis, Tex Ritter, and Tennessee Ernie Ford. He also had a longstanding partnership with acclaimed jazz-pop artist Nat King Cole, whose records he produced from the early 1950s until Cole’s death in 1965.

Today, we’re remembering Lee Gillette on the 45th anniversary of his passing.

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Who Was Lee Gillette?

Born October 30, 1912, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Leland James “Lee” Gillette spent his childhood in Peoria and Chicago, Illinois.

Before Gillette produced music, he made it. He began singing and playing drums in local bands, often alongside his friend Ken Nelson. Together, the two formed a vocal trio, the Campus Kids.

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Himself a seasoned musician, Gillette moved to Hollywood in 1939 to join the orchestra for the popular radio show Fibber McGee and Molly. There, he met Glenn Wallichs, who recorded the show on transcription discs.

He Spent More Than 20 Years at Capitol Records

Lee Gillette spent just three years in California before returning to Chicago to work in radio. However, an unbeatable opportunity would soon present itself.

In 1942, Wallichs co-founded Capitol Records with Johnny Mercer and Buddy DeSylva. At Wallichs’ request, Gillette returned to California three years later to head up the label’s country music A&R section.

Indeed, he was among the first country music producers to regularly spend time in Nashville.

He spent the next five years working with artists like Tex Ritter, Jimmy Wakely, Wesley Tuttle, Merle Travis, Gube Beaver, and Tennessee Ernie Ford.

In 1950, Wallichs switched Gillette over to the pop music A&R division. His success continued there, buoyed by his long-term partnership with fellow Chicagoan and good friend Nat King Cole.

During his time at Capitol, Gillette also worked with Georgia Gibbs, Dean Martin, Peggy Lee, Joe “Fingers” Carr, Nelson Riddle, Stan Kenton, and Vic Damone.

Additionally, Gillette co-founded the music publishing company Central Songs, and helped organize the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS).

Cole’s Death and Gillette’s Retirement

Lee Gillette’s professional relationship with Nat King Cole lasted from the early 1950s until Cole’s death on February 15, 1965.

Just 45 years old, Cole had been diagnosed with lung cancer only five months earlier.

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Distraught over the death of his longtime friend, Lee Gillette retired from Capitol Records in April 1965.

Selling his one-third interest in Central Songs, he spent the rest of his life traveling the world with his wife, Edith.

Featured image by Hulton Archive/Getty Images