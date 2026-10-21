49 Years After Tragedy Took Three of Its Members, Lynyrd Skynyrd Reminds Fans Their Music Lives On

In October 1977, Lynyrd Skynyrd celebrated the release of their newest album, Street Survivors. Featuring tracks like “You Got That Right” and “What’s Your Name,” the album climbed the charts, peaking at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200. But sadly, the album’s release was overshadowed by tragedy when a plane crash took the lives of lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and several others. And while decades have passed since the tragedy, Lynyrd Skynyrd continued to keep their memory alive with a touching tribute.

The initial incident occurred on October 20, 1977, after the band had finished performing in Greenville, South Carolina. Following their concert, the band climbed aboard their Convair CV-240 to head to Baton Rouge for a show on the following day at LSU. And according to drummer Artimus Pyle, the Convair CV-240 was nothing to gawk at.

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It appeared that the rest of the band agreed with Pyle as Lynyrd Skynyrd planned on getting a new Learjet in the near future. But en route to Louisiana, the pilots learned the plane was running out of fuel. Doing the calculations, the pilots believed they could reach McComb Airport before depleting their fuel. But their calculations were off as the plane plummeted, causing them to perform an emergency landing in a nearby field.

Flying over Mississippi, the plane quickly descended, crashing into a large tree that split the plane. Those who perished in the crash included the two pilots, Van Zant, Gaines, his sister, Cassie Gaines, and the band’s assistant road manager.

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Lynyrd Skynyrd Keeps The Memories Of Those Lost Alive

While Lynyrd Skynyrd stepped away from the spotlight following the crash, they eventually took the stage once again thanks to Van Zant’s younger brother Johnny. And over the decades that followed, the band continued to add to the legacy that Van Zant and Gaines originally started.

Now, 49 years after the crash, Lynyrd Skynyrd posted a throwback picture honoring the generational talent the band lost during that tragic flight.

Just a glimpse into the passion, creativity, and love that surrounded Lynyrd Skynyrd during its prime, the band wrote in the caption, “They may have left us on this day in 1977… but the music and their spirit has never dissipated and only grows stronger and resonates throughout the world.”

For Lynyrd Skynyrd, remembering October 20 wasn’t simply about looking back at the tragedy. It was about remembering the people behind the music. And years later, Van Zant, Gaines, and those lost alongside them remained part of every chapter the band continued to write.

(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)