Lynyrd Skynyrd Members Reveal They Have a Ton of Unreleased Songs Written With Late Guitarist Gary Rossington 

Lynyrd Skynyrd is sharing some good news with fans. Nearly three years after Gary Rossington died, singer Johnny Van Zant revealed that the band is sitting on several tracks co-written by the late guitarist.

“We have songs that we wrote with Gary that we never recorded,” Van Zant told French outlet Riff X.

Guitarist Rickey Medlocke followed up Van Zant’s reveal by sharing that the band discovered the tracks “shortly after Gary’s passing.”

“They brought us a load of tapes and all this stuff—[Gary’s] wife did—and we discovered we had about 30 songs that Gary had taken part with Johnny and myself and whomever,” Medlocke said. “You could hear him talking on the tapes and talking about lyrics and all that stuff.”

With those songs in their back pocket, the bandmates said that they are considering recording another Lynyrd Skynyrd album.

“Johnny and I started talking about doing—possibly doing—another Lynyrd Skynyrd record that included Gary’s songs on it and stuff,” Medlocke said, with Van Zant adding, “We’ll see what the future brings, but we would like to bring that to the forefront and get it to our fans.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd Previously Discussed a Gary Rossington Tribute Album

A potential new album would be the band’s first since their 2012 LP, Last Of A Dyin’ Breed. Their most recent interview isn’t the first time Lynyrd Skynyrd has teased releasing music in Rossington’s honor.

Speaking to radio station 102.3 WBAB in July 2024, Medlocke revealed that Lynyrd Skynyrd was working on a tribute album for Rossington.

“What we should do is put out new music, like we’ve been doing all these past years since I’ve been back with the band. Starting in ’96, we did Lynyrd Skynyrd Twenty record, and here we are today getting ready to do another record, and for me, I’m excited about it,” he said. “It is a tribute, basically, to Gary, because we’re gonna include a lot of these songs that he wrote, co-wrote.”

“I’m really looking forward to this. I really am,” Medlocke continued. “Not too many people can say that they’re still a part of an all-time, incredible band, classic band that has gone through everything that Lynyrd Skynyrd has gone through and still come out on the very end of it.”

Fans may get a chance to hear some of the unreleased music live next year, as Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to hit the road with Foreigner for a massive tour.

