Mike Love is being remembered. After the Beach Boys co-founder died on Nov. 28 at the age of 85, tributes poured in for the singer.

Chief among them was that of John Stamos, who was on tour with the Beach Boys in recent years. The actor shared a portrait of Love, titled Mike Love Unfinished, that he painted to remember his late pal.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that,” Stamos captioned his Instagram post. “I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow.”

Stamos concluded his post by insisting, “It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much.”

Love also received a tribute courtesy of Carnie Wilson, whose dad, the late Brian Wilson, co-founded the band with Love, Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson, and Al Jardine.

“Rest In Peace Mike. You were an amazing writer and The Warmth The Sun was your best lyric, I think,” she wrote on Instagram. “Daddy loved you and he cherished the songs you wrote together. You were cousins and no one can penetrate that bond… I hope you are up in heaven singing with your three first cousins.”

“My Daddy Brian and my Uncles Carl & Dennis. Billy too. You were an icon Mike and you never ever stopped,” Wilson continued. “I bet you will still keep ‘going on’ wherever you are. I used to make you laugh hard and my memories on stage with you seem like a lifetime ago…My love goes out to Jackie, Ambha, Christian and Haley… all of Mike’s family. Now you’re flying ‘Over The City In An Airplane.’”

Mike Love’s Death

Love’s death came after the singer made appearances at two Nashville concerts. At the time, Love did not stand and was largely unable to participate musically while on stage.

“Obviously, I’ve been going through some health issues,” Love told the crowd. “But I didn’t wanna miss being at The Ryman with you all.”

While a cause of death was not released for Love, NBC Los Angeles reported that paramedics and the sheriff’s office responded to a medical emergency at Love’s California home on the evening of Nov. 28.

“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” his publicist said. “An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians.”

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images