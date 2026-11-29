More details about Mike Love’s death are coming to light. Following the Beach Boys co-founder’s Nov. 28 death, People obtained dispatch audio that shed light on the situation.

According to the outlet, emergency personnel were called to Love’s California home at just after 5 p.m. While speaking to the first responders, the dispatcher revealed that a male adult was currently receiving CPR, the outlet reported.

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Later, an emergency dispatcher described the situation as a “full arrest,” which indicates cardiac arrest, per the outlet.

Just hours later, Love’s publicist confirmed his death in a statement to the press.

“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” the rep said. “An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”

Mike Love Remembered by John Stamos and Carnie Wilson

In the wake of Love’s death, John Stamos, who toured with The Beach Boys in recent years, posted an Instagram tribute to his late friend. The actor shared a portrait of Love, titled Mike Love Unfinished, that he painted to remember Love.

“Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that,” Stamos wrote. “I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow.”

Stamos concluded his post by insisting, “It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much.”

Love also received a tribute courtesy of Carnie Wilson, whose dad, the late Brian Wilson, co-founded the band with Love, Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson, and Al Jardine.

“Rest In Peace Mike. You were an amazing writer and The Warmth The Sun was your best lyric, I think,” she wrote in part. “Daddy loved you and he cherished the songs you wrote together. You were cousins and no one can penetrate that bond… I hope you are up in heaven singing with your three first cousins.”

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images









