In the early 1960s, Mike Love, Al Jardine, and brothers Dennis, Brian, and Carl Wilson decided to join forces and create the Beach Boys. While at the time, the group shared nothing but a love for music, the Beach Boys would become one of the leading voices of surf rock and a pioneer of the Southern California youth culture of the sixties. Over the decades that followed, Love watched hits like “Good Vibrations” launch them into fame, success, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although Love never stopped performing, sadly, the legendary singer passed away at 85.

The news of Love’s passing was issued by his publicist Katie Altman to NPR.

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“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family. An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians,” Altman stated.

Love’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Mike Love’s Final Concert

The passing of the Beach Boys legend came not long after one of his final concerts in Cincinnati, Ohio. With the singer on stage, fans expressed their concerns after he seemed frail and somewhat confused. Already struggling with health issues, John Stamos supported the singer during the show. He even shared a statement, reading, “(W)hile I always knew there would eventually come a day when things would change, I never really allowed myself to imagine what that day would feel like. I’m not saying tonight is the end. God, I hope it isn’t. But there’s a part of me that wonders if this could be the last time I get to stand behind Mike…”

Those thoughts and worries from Stamos eventually became reality. But while a sad day for Stamos, fans, and surfers all around the world, Love’s legacy was far from over. Often considered one of the greatest groups of all time by Rolling Stone, the Beach Boys continued to entertain and inspire fans.

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The Eternal Legacy Of Mike Love

Embracing each new era, the Beach Boys accumulated more than 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. Looking at their Top 5, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” held the top spot with over 744 million streams.

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It was fitting that “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” sat at No. 1, as it was written by Wilson, Tony Asher, and Love. Featured on the album Pet Sounds, the song hit the airwaves, catching the attention of Paul McCartney, who praised the melody. Add that to the feedback from fans, and it soared into the Top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

While Love explored different musical avenues with solo albums and singles, the Beach Boys remained at the center of his legacy. From garages and surf culture to sold-out concerts and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Love helped turn a shared passion for music into an entire genre.

(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)