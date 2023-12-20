4 Hit Songs You Didn’t Know Prince Wrote Solo

The Minnesota-born musician and performer Prince ruled the 1980s with his epic rock songs, purple clothes, and soaring guitar solos. Notorious for spending long hours in the recording studio to get the desired sound or song movement, Prince was a perfectionist.

As a result, the artist wrote many songs—read: many hit songs. And a great deal of those he wrote completely on his own. Below, we take a look at the four hit songs you likely didn’t know Prince wrote solo.

Written by Prince

Released on the iconic 1984 album (and film of the same name), Purple Rain, this song is about cutting loose. Of course, audiences love a party song, and as a result, this track became Prince’s second No. 1 hit song on the Billboard Hot 100. The song opens the Purple Rain album, almost like a preacher opening a ceremony. Some believe the song includes references to Christian morals, with the word “de-elevator” being a metaphor for the devil. Sings Prince,

Are we gonna let de-elevator bring us down

Oh, no, let’s go, go crazy

I said let’s go, go crazy

Let’s go, let’s go, go, let’s go

Dr. Everything’ll Be Alright

Make everything go wrong

Pills and thrills and daffodils will kill

Hang tough, children

He’s comin’

He’s comin’

Comin’

Written by Prince

This was made famous by the Irish artist Sinéad O’Connor in 1990 from her album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got. But it was released by Prince first for his band The Family in 1985 on the group’s self-titled album. As with most Prince songs, the track is about love and his deep amorous feelings for a former lover who has recently left him. Sings Prince,

It’s been seven hours and 15 days

Since you took your love away

I go out every night and sleep all day

Since you took your love away

Since you been gone, I can do whatever I want

I can see whomever I choose

I can eat my dinner in a fancy restaurant

But nothing

I said nothing can take away these blues

‘Cause nothing compares

Nothing compares to you

Written by Prince

Another song from Prince’s iconic Purple Rain album, “I Would Die 4 U” was released in 1984. Like the track above, this offering is again about devotion and the singer’s deep, personal attraction and adoration for a lover. The feelings get so strong that the singer expresses that he would die for them. The song, which hit No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, also includes references to the Bible, as Jesus himself talked about sacrificing himself for his disciples. Sings Prince on the hit,

I’m not your lover, I’m not your friend

I am something that you’ll never comprehend

No need to worry, no need to cry

I’m your Messiah and you’re the reason why

‘Cause you

I would die for you, yeah

Darlin’, if you want me to, you

I would die for you

Written by Prince

A funky electric guitar-driven song and one of Prince’s most famous, this track was released in 1986 on Prince’s album, Parade. The Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 track is all about connection. For Prince, you don’t have to be traditionally pretty or rich to get his sails flying. All he needs is your devotion. Sings the famed rocker,

You don’t have to be beautiful

To turn me on

I just need your body, baby

From dusk ’til dawn

You don’t need experience

To turn me out

You just leave it all up to me

I’m gonna show you what it’s all about

You don’t have to be rich

To be my girl

You don’t have to be cool

To rule my world

Ain’t no particular sign

I’m more compatible with

I just want your extra time and your kiss

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images