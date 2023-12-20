4 Hit Songs You Didn’t Know Prince Wrote Solo

The Minnesota-born musician and performer Prince ruled the 1980s with his epic rock songs, purple clothes, and soaring guitar solos. Notorious for spending long hours in the recording studio to get the desired sound or song movement, Prince was a perfectionist.
As a result, the artist wrote many songs—read: many hit songs. And a great deal of those he wrote completely on his own. Below, we take a look at the four hit songs you likely didn’t know Prince wrote solo.
1. “Let’s Go Crazy“
Written by Prince
Released on the iconic 1984 album (and film of the same name), Purple Rain, this song is about cutting loose. Of course, audiences love a party song, and as a result, this track became Prince’s second No. 1 hit song on the Billboard Hot 100. The song opens the Purple Rain album, almost like a preacher opening a ceremony. Some believe the song includes references to Christian morals, with the word “de-elevator” being a metaphor for the devil. Sings Prince,
Are we gonna let de-elevator bring us down
Oh, no, let’s go, go crazy
I said let’s go, go crazy
Let’s go, let’s go, go, let’s go
Dr. Everything’ll Be Alright
Make everything go wrong
Pills and thrills and daffodils will kill
Hang tough, children
He’s comin’
He’s comin’
Comin’
2. “Nothing Compares 2 U“
Written by Prince
This was made famous by the Irish artist Sinéad O’Connor in 1990 from her album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got. But it was released by Prince first for his band The Family in 1985 on the group’s self-titled album. As with most Prince songs, the track is about love and his deep amorous feelings for a former lover who has recently left him. Sings Prince,
It’s been seven hours and 15 days
Since you took your love away
I go out every night and sleep all day
Since you took your love away
Since you been gone, I can do whatever I want
I can see whomever I choose
I can eat my dinner in a fancy restaurant
But nothing
I said nothing can take away these blues
‘Cause nothing compares
Nothing compares to you
3. “I Would Die 4 U“
Written by Prince
Another song from Prince’s iconic Purple Rain album, “I Would Die 4 U” was released in 1984. Like the track above, this offering is again about devotion and the singer’s deep, personal attraction and adoration for a lover. The feelings get so strong that the singer expresses that he would die for them. The song, which hit No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, also includes references to the Bible, as Jesus himself talked about sacrificing himself for his disciples. Sings Prince on the hit,
I’m not your lover, I’m not your friend
I am something that you’ll never comprehend
No need to worry, no need to cry
I’m your Messiah and you’re the reason why
‘Cause you
I would die for you, yeah
Darlin’, if you want me to, you
I would die for you
4. “Kiss“
Written by Prince
A funky electric guitar-driven song and one of Prince’s most famous, this track was released in 1986 on Prince’s album, Parade. The Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 track is all about connection. For Prince, you don’t have to be traditionally pretty or rich to get his sails flying. All he needs is your devotion. Sings the famed rocker,
You don’t have to be beautiful
To turn me on
I just need your body, baby
From dusk ’til dawn
You don’t need experience
To turn me out
You just leave it all up to me
I’m gonna show you what it’s all about
You don’t have to be rich
To be my girl
You don’t have to be cool
To rule my world
Ain’t no particular sign
I’m more compatible with
I just want your extra time and your kiss
Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images