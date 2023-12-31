New Year’s Eve Playlist: 4 Classic Rock Songs About Newness & Rebirth

It’s New Year’s Eve. While one year ends and we reflect on all that has transpired, in mere hours, a new one begins. We thought that it would be worthwhile to find some classic rock songs that encapsulate the symbolism of New Year’s Eve—death and rebirth. Play these four songs as your New Year’s Eve celebration unfolds and you can say goodbye to this year and welcome all that 2024 will bring.
“Art of Dying,” George Harrison
This song comes from George Harrison’s famed 1970 triple LP, All Things Must Pass. And it’s subject? Reincarnation. But while the song deals with the idea, it also talks about living life so well that, eventually, your soul will transcend and perhaps not need to be reborn. Sings Harrison,
There’ll come a time when most of us return here
Brought back by our desire to be
A perfect entity
Living through a million years of crying
Until you’ve realized the art of dying
Do you believe me?
“Brand New Day,” Sting
This song comes from Sting’s 1999 album of the same name. The track, which includes harmonica playing from the great Stevie Wonder, is about coming back from heartbreak. Sings the famed frontman and former member of The Police,
If you can turn the clock to zero, honey
I’ll sell the stock, we’ll spend all the money
We’re starting up a brand new day
Turn the clock to zero, Mac
I’m begging her to take me back
I’m thinking in a brand new way
“(Just Like) Starting Over,” John Lennon
From the former Beatle’s 1980 album Double Fantasy, this track was, somewhat ironically, Lennon’s final single to be released before he was murdered that same year. After his death, the song hit No. 1 on the charts in the United States and United Kingdom. His first single release since 1975, this song is all about opening yourself up to something new. Sings Lennon,
Our life together is so precious together
We have grown, we have grown
Although our love is still special
Let’s take a chance and fly away
Somewhere alone
It’s been too long since we took the time
No one’s to blame, I know time flies so quickly
But when I see you darling
It’s like we both are falling in love again
It’ll be just like starting over
Starting over
“Here Comes the Sun,” The Beatles
From the Fab Four’s 1969 LP Abbey Road, this song was written by George Harrison. Literally, the song is about the bright beautiful sun coming out after rain and cold. Of course, it’s also something of a metaphor for a new lease on life. Famous for disliking the business of being a Beatle, Harrison wrote the song about finding better days away from commerce. Sings the former Mop Top,
Little darling
It’s been a long, cold, lonely winter
Little darling
It feels like years since it’s been here
Here comes the sun (Doo-d-doo-doo)
Here comes the sun
And I say, “It’s alright”
