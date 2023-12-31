New Year’s Eve Playlist: 4 Classic Rock Songs About Newness & Rebirth

It’s New Year’s Eve. While one year ends and we reflect on all that has transpired, in mere hours, a new one begins. We thought that it would be worthwhile to find some classic rock songs that encapsulate the symbolism of New Year’s Eve—death and rebirth. Play these four songs as your New Year’s Eve celebration unfolds and you can say goodbye to this year and welcome all that 2024 will bring.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: John Prine’s Influence on 3 Top Contemporary Folk-Rock and Americana Artists]

“Art of Dying,” George Harrison

This song comes from George Harrison’s famed 1970 triple LP, All Things Must Pass. And it’s subject? Reincarnation. But while the song deals with the idea, it also talks about living life so well that, eventually, your soul will transcend and perhaps not need to be reborn. Sings Harrison,

There’ll come a time when most of us return here

Brought back by our desire to be

A perfect entity

Living through a million years of crying

Until you’ve realized the art of dying

Do you believe me?

“Brand New Day,” Sting

This song comes from Sting’s 1999 album of the same name. The track, which includes harmonica playing from the great Stevie Wonder, is about coming back from heartbreak. Sings the famed frontman and former member of The Police,

If you can turn the clock to zero, honey

I’ll sell the stock, we’ll spend all the money

We’re starting up a brand new day

Turn the clock to zero, Mac

I’m begging her to take me back

I’m thinking in a brand new way

From the former Beatle’s 1980 album Double Fantasy, this track was, somewhat ironically, Lennon’s final single to be released before he was murdered that same year. After his death, the song hit No. 1 on the charts in the United States and United Kingdom. His first single release since 1975, this song is all about opening yourself up to something new. Sings Lennon,

Our life together is so precious together

We have grown, we have grown

Although our love is still special

Let’s take a chance and fly away

Somewhere alone

It’s been too long since we took the time

No one’s to blame, I know time flies so quickly

But when I see you darling

It’s like we both are falling in love again

It’ll be just like starting over

Starting over

“Here Comes the Sun,” The Beatles

From the Fab Four’s 1969 LP Abbey Road, this song was written by George Harrison. Literally, the song is about the bright beautiful sun coming out after rain and cold. Of course, it’s also something of a metaphor for a new lease on life. Famous for disliking the business of being a Beatle, Harrison wrote the song about finding better days away from commerce. Sings the former Mop Top,

Little darling

It’s been a long, cold, lonely winter

Little darling

It feels like years since it’s been here

Here comes the sun (Doo-d-doo-doo)

Here comes the sun

And I say, “It’s alright”

Photo by John Williams/BIPs/Getty Images