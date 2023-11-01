5 Beatles Songs You’ve Likely Never Heard Of

If you were somehow magically teleported to a game show and the genial host asked you this one question—”Name 10 songs by The Beatles“—you’d probably be able to do it pretty quickly and effortlessly. From “Yesterday” to “Yellow Submarine” there are many recognizable hits to pick from.

Videos by American Songwriter

But of course, not every song by the Fab Four stood the test of time. Not every song is up there, etched in diamond. Some of the musical output by the former Mop Tops weren’t all-time classics. Gasp!

[RELATED: Exclusive: Lainey Wilson Sells Tickets, Greets Fans at Country’s Cool Again Tour On-Sale in Nashville]

We wanted to dive into a handful of those songs from the group that you simply may have never heard, may have forgotten, or may wish to have forgotten—especially in light of new songs from the group.

Released in 1963 just as the band was becoming known on a big stage, this song was written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney and released as the B-side to the more popular song, “She Loves You.” The song also features John and Paul singing together, which was common for early, more rudimentary rock songs from the band. In the end, though, the song just doesn’t have that signature hook from the band. It’s good and fun but also rather plain. Sing John and Paul:

Imagine I’m in love with you

It’s easy ’cause I know

I’ve imagined I’m in love with you

Many, many, many times before

It’s not like me to pretend

But I’ll get you, I’ll get you in the end

Yes, I will, I’ll get you in the end

Oh yeah, oh yeah

Written by George Harrison and released in 1968, this song was the B-side offering to the much more popular track from the band, “Lady Madonna.” Giving the song some 30 seconds it’s easy to see the Eastern influence, musically speaking. The song’s lyrics come from the Taoist poem Tao Te Ching and the music features significant Indian influence. The song also has the distinction of being the only one from the band tracked outside of England. On the offering, Harrison sings:

Without going out of my door

I can know all things of earth

Without looking out of my window

I could know the ways of heaven

The farther one travels

The less one knows

The less one really knows

This song wasn’t even written by The Beatles. Rather, it was written earlier by rockabilly artist Carl Perkins and the Mop Tops were one of many bands to cover the song. Perkins released it in 1956 as the B-side to what would become another famous rock track, his rendition of “Blue Suede Shoes.” The Beatles cut their version in 1964 for their fourth studio LP, Beatles for Sale, which itself includes the single, “Eight Days a Week.” On the recording for the album, Ringo Starr sings lead, offering:

Well, I love you, baby, and you oughtta know

I like the way that you wear your clothes

Everything about you is so doggone sweet

You got that sand all over your feet

Well, ah, ah

Released in 1963, this song, written by John and Paul, was the B-side to the more popular, “From Me to You.” On it, the band’s two frontmen sing in unison together. It’s a love song that celebrates their buoyant feelings of love, the singers thank the women who are the source of those feelings. Another early rock track from the Mop Tops, Lennon and McCartney sing together:

Oh, oh, you’ve been good to me

You made me glad

When I was blue

And eternally I’ll always be

In love with you

And all I gotta do

Is thank you girl, thank you girl

I could tell the world

A thing or two about our love

I know little girl

Only a fool would doubt our love

And all I gotta do

Is thank you girl, thank you girl

Released in 1964 on the band’s aptly titled sophomore LP, The Beatles’ Second Album. Before bringing it to The Beatles, songwriter John Lennon gave the tune to Billy Kramer, who recorded it first. But Lennon wasn’t happy with Kramer’s arrangement nor that it was released as a B-side for his band The Dakotas, so the Fab Four cut their own version. Nevertheless, it remains a bit basic. On it, Lennon sings:

I call your name but you’re not there

Was I to blame for being unfair

Oh I can’t sleep at night

Since you’ve been gone

I never weep at night

I can’t go on

Don’t you know I can’t take it

I don’t know who can

I’m not going to make it

I’m not that kind of man

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images