5 Captivating Live Moments in Honor of Harry Belafonte

As a humanitarian, Harry Belafonte helped to bring about change. As a musician, the King of Calypso made his distinct style – a mix of folk, jazz, and world music – a part of the mainstream. And as a live performer, the star was captivating, an unshakable force of charm, confidence, and feeling that made us fall in love with not only his music but Belafonte himself.

Here are five captivating live moments in honor of Harry Belafonte, who passed away on Tuesday (April 25).

1. “Matilda” (Live 1982)

Belafonte turns this 1982 performance of “Matilda” into one big sing-along, urging the crowd on with his classic shout, “Everybody!” He is all smiles and charisma as he weaves the narrative of Matilda along with a hearty calypso tune. Demanding a call-and-response between the audience members and then his choir, Belafonte becomes a good timing conductor during the interactive display.

2. “Jamaica Farewell” (Live on The Ed Sullivan Show)

While broadcast in black and white, Belafonte paints a bright tropical scene with his performance of “Jamaica Farewell” on The Ed Sullivan Show. His angelic voice flutters through the song’s story, carrying a bittersweet tale on every delicate word. The entire display is arresting, his eyes rarely breaking contact with the camera.

3. “Try to Remember” (Live)

Another elegant display, Belafonte’s live performance of “Try to Remember” finds the star flexing his graceful vocals and calculated song stylings. The showcase may be a far cry from that of his trademark cheery classics, but the performance is no less magical.

4. “Hava Nagila” (Live)

Belafonte turned the Jewish folk song “Hava Nagila” into a concert staple. Only rivaled by his signature “The Banana Boat Song,” “Hava Nagila” was one of the star’s biggest crowdpleasers. His rendition doesn’t stray far from the traditional celebratory song, but in many ways, he makes it his own.

5. “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)”

Recorded live at Sankei Hall in Tokyo, Japan, this 1960 performance of the classic “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” finds the star captivating with an impassioned, expressive display. His vocals cut through the sluggish beat, crying out six and seven and eight and BUNCH with effortless power and precision.

Photo by Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images