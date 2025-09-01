5 Deep Cuts by The Band That Deserve More Love

You might make the case that practically every song released by The Band deserves more love. After all, there’s never been a group more revered within the rock community whose work never bothered the pop charts. But we’re assuming at least a working knowledge of the biggest moments of The Band’s catalog for this article. These five songs are below the radar even by the standards of a criminally overlooked act.

“Bessie Smith” from ‘The Basement Tapes’ (1975)

This song showed up on The Basement Tapes album in 1975. But it wasn’t recorded with Bob Dylan during those legendary sessions at Big Pink in Woodstock. Robbie Robertson included several Band songs on that double album that were very much in the spirit of the informal work they had done with Dylan. “Bessie Smith” doesn’t make clear whether it’s actually referencing the famous blues singer. But it’s a charming effort nonetheless, featuring a rare (and effective) lead vocal from Robertson and some wonderful organ work courtesy of Garth Hudson.

“Hobo Jungle” from ‘Northern Lights – Southern Cross’ (1975)

Northern Lights-Southern Cross represented The Band’s first album of new original material in four years. By the time it was released, it seemed like much of the rock community had moved on to other things. They missed out on a standout album that can hang with any of their classic first three records. “Hobo Jungle” demonstrates the excellence that you’ll find all over the record. Robbie Robertson wrote a pitch-perfect narrative about doomed drifters. Richard Manuel’s vocal drips with empathy, lending dignity to those too often denied it.

“Christmas Must Be Tonight” from ‘Islands’ (1977)

The Band threw all their energy into preparing for The Last Waltz, rehearsing the music of all the wildly disparate performers scheduled to appear at the show. But they had other fish to fry as well. They still owed their record company a new studio album. Luckily, they had enough songs from sessions for previous albums that were at least partially recorded and still unreleased. “Christmas Must Be Tonight,” the highlight of Islands, doesn’t feel at all like a leftover. Instead, thanks to some wonderful lead vocals by Rick Danko, it’s one of rock’s loveliest holiday songs.

“Evangeline” from ‘The Last Waltz’ (1978)

Most people know that The Last Waltz was a massive concert featuring a multitude of music’s leading lights helping bid farewell to The Band. But the group also added a few studio recordings to help fill in the gaps in the spectrum of American music that they might not have covered in the concert. “Evangeline” shows off their facility with country music with a little bit of a Cajun twist. Emmylou Harris makes a guest appearance to help out on lead vocals. It’s a bittersweet story song with some stunning vocal harmonies on display.

“Book Faded Brown” from ‘Jubilation’ (1998)

Do not overlook The Band’s post-Robbie Robertson output. Without Robertson, the songwriting tended to be a bit more erratic, which was understandable. But when the three remaining original members (Levon Helm, Rick Danko, and Garth Hudson) received solid material, they could elevate it just like they did back in the day. “Book Faded Brown”, written by Paul Jost, contains all the tenderness and respect for the past of Robertson’s greatest songs. And Rick Danko, who died just a year after its release, lends it a lead vocal for the ages.

