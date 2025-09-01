3 Funny One-Hit Wonders That Will Make You LOL

Traditionally, one-hit wonders stand out. That’s what helped them wiggle into the public consciousness and then rise up the popular music charts. Maybe they’re supremely catchy. Perhaps they’re about strange topics. Maybe they tap into the zeitgeist in a way like nothing else has before them. Or maybe they’re just very funny.

That’s what we wanted to explore here. We wanted to check out three one-hit wonders from history that are funny—even hilarious. Songs that will make you guffaw or even laugh out loud. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that will make you LOL.

“Surfin’ Bird” by The Trashmen from ‘Surfin’ Bird’ (1963)

There are different kinds of humor. Sometimes you go to a comedy club and the person on stage is telling you an intimate, detailed story about their life with well-timed anecdotes. Other times, the comedian will just yell at the room for an hour, and their sheer force will have the laughter leap from your lips. “Surfin’ Bird” is like the latter. It’s an onslaught. But it’s funny the whole time. Like a machine gun of humor. From the very sound of the vocals to the rampant repetition, it’s hilarious. Even Peter Griffin agrees.

“The Purple People Eater” by Sheb Wooley (Single, 1958)

Songwriter and performer Sheb Wooley struck oil with this one. Anyone who has pitched an idea to a decision-maker understands this song. It’s as if Wooley had the idea for a hilarious cartoon character, but he just put the idea to a catchy melody. The whole song, he describes this wacky, purple monster who wants to start a band. One eye, one horn… and Wooley goes on with the goofy descriptions. He could just as easily have been in a writer’s room or in a pitch meeting for a kids’ book publisher.

“The Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats from ‘Rhythm Of Youth’ (1982)

There is comedy, and then there is unintentional comedy. And not to pile on the Canadian-born band Men Without Hats, but this song was a hit, at least in part, because it was unintentionally funny. Just the concept of a safety dance—what does that even mean? We understand that the song is about finding a place to dance like you aren’t being watched, but the phrase safety dance is just humorous for some reason. The whole thing is delivered like someone is spoofing a Renaissance Fair. You’re scratching your head, tapping your toe, and chuckling all at the same time. What a magic trick!

