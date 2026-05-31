3 Pop Songs That Still Make Tough Guys Cry

These pop songs are tear-jerking to say the least. They tug at the heartstrings until they break, sending every listener—no matter who they are—into an emotional spiral. Despite this, we keep going back to them. Pain never sounded so good. Revisit these heartbreaking pop songs below if you’re in need of a good cry.

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“Someone Like You” — Adele

Adele has an innate ability to shatter our hearts. Perhaps it’s her powerful voice or the themes she chooses to explore. At any rate, listening to Adele is a one-way ticket to an emotional breakdown. That’s why we love her. After trying to shove down emotions, as we all do from time to time, it’s nice to get that release.

“Someone Like You” is a great example of Adele’s singular ability to twist our hearts. One of her first big hits, this track is evergreen in its emotional capacity. No matter how many times you’ve heard this song, the passion rings through.

“Fast Car” — Tracy Chapman

Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” can fall into many genre categories, but its universal appeal makes it a “pop” song in the most traditional sense. This is a song widely beloved and deeply felt. No matter what you typically listen to, this song will touch your heart.

Chapman’s nostalgic voice is like a drug to anyone going through it. “You got a fast car / I got a plan to get us out of here,” she sings in this touching track about escaping poverty. Many have turned to this song to get the waterworks going amid hard times. One listen to “Fast Car” will let you cry out your emotions until they are regulated again.

“Fix You” — Coldplay

Same story with Coldplay’s “Fix You.” Though it’s technically a rock song, it has received so much crossover praise that it can be easily described as pop. Chris Martin and co. delivered one of the most devastating songs ever with this track. “When you try your best, but you don’t succeed / When you get what you want, but not what you need,” are lyrics that instantly send us into a tailspin emotionally.

This Coldplay song is like a stab to the heart. It’s not a song you can listen to casually; it’s too tender. “Fix You” is the kind of song you only listen to when you intentionally want your heart broken.

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