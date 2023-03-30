5 Deep Cuts From Adele

Adele is one of the most prominent voices in pop music today. Her rich vocals and classic sentiments have set her apart from her peers. She’s an old-school crooner that has managed to carve out a space in today’s music scene.

Videos by American Songwriter

Her hits are plentiful and even the non-singles get a good amount of attention, making the pursuit of finding her deep cuts a difficult one. Nevertheless, we’ve chosen five songs that you may not know from the singer and detailed them below.

1. “Tired”

“Tired” feels more akin to Adele’s recent offerings than her early material. On 19, an album riddled with soft ballads comes this synth-driven number with a hard-hitting bassline. What is familiar about this tune is the subject matter. She sings about growing tired of a toxic relationship with the help of a swelling string section that lets the emotional tap flow freely.

Hold my hand

While you cut me down

It’d only just begun

But now it’s over now

And you’re in the heat of moments

With your heart playing up cold

I’m between the middle

Watching hastiness unfold

2. “Sweetest Devotion”

Most of the songs on Adele’s 25 are well picked over. If there is one song that could use some more attention though, it’s “Sweetest Devotion.” The track ends the album on a high note. The verses slowly burn, building up to the erupting chorus. 25 is arguably Adele’s blockbuster album. It’s chock full of anthems. So it’s no wonder “Sweetest Devotion” didn’t make more of a splash. Nevertheless, we believe it deserves more attention.

The sweetest devotion

Hitting me like an explosion

All of my life, I’ve been frozen

The sweetest devotion I’ve known

3. “I Can’t Make You Love Me” (Live)

During a performance at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011, Adele took on Bonnie Raitt’s hit “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” Adele’s rich vocals are perfect for the heartwrenching song. Though Raitt’s version will always be the signature, Adele makes a strong play for that prize with her cover.

‘Cause I can’t make you love me if you don’t

You can’t make your heart feel something it won’t

Here in the dark, in these final hours

I will lay down my heart and I’ll feel the power

4. “I’ll Be Waiting”

“I’ll Be Waiting” is far more upbeat and hopeful than the rest of 21. In it, Adele apologizes to her ex for portraying her ex in a negative light. Adele has talked in the past about many of her songs being a “fuck you” to her exes. This song is far from that, making it a nice change of pace for the singer.

Please forgive me for my sins

Yes, I swam dirty waters but you pushed me in

I’ve seen your face under every sky

Over every border and on every line

5. “Crazy For You”

Adele once called “Crazy For You” “the only really nice song” on 19 (per Genius). Adele waxes poetically about her lover over a soothing guitar riff. Though she was just a teenager when she penned this tune, she shows a marked sense of maturity in both her lyricism and arrangement.

Found myself today singin’ out loud your name

You said I’m crazy, if I am, I’m crazy for you

Sometimes sittin’ in the dark, wishin’ you were here

Turns me crazy, but it’s you who makes me lose my head

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele