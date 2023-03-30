Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Set to Headline Life Is Beautiful Festival

It feels like this year’s summer and fall slate of music festivals packs a bigger punch than recent years. Lineups like the recently unveiled Life Is Beautiful Festival in September are exactly the reason why some feel this way.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The Life Is Beautiful Twitter account posted the flyer for their 10th-anniversary festival taking place Sept. 22-24 in Las Vegas. Hosted by the Vegas Meow Wolf location, an interactive art venue, the festival’s headliners this year feature the Vegas-bred band The Killers on Friday, Kendrick Lamar on Saturday, and Odesza on Sunday.

In the aftermath of their recent respective albums The Last Goodbye and Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Life Is Beautiful will be one of many festival appearances for Odesza and Kendrick Lamar in 2023, along with Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, and more.

In accordance with this year’s 50th anniversary of hip-hop, rappers aside from Lamar shown on the lineup are Blxst, Yung Gravy, Nelly, Baby Tate, and BabyTron. Additionally, singers and bands like Flume, The 1975, Rina Sawayama, Omar Apollo, Khalid are scheduled to perform. Check out the full lineup below.

FINALLY. The Life is Beautiful 2023 lineup is here! 🤩 We can't wait to party with you 🕺



🎟️ Tickets on sale THURSDAY, March 30 at 10am PT



Sign up for early ticket access!: https://t.co/YvuvioF8Uv pic.twitter.com/9DvbZvB8wX — Life is Beautiful (@lifeisbeautiful) March 28, 2023

In a press release for the fest, director of music, programming and development for Life is Beautiful Craig Asher spoke on the significance of their 10th anniversary. “This year’s lineup is a reflection of the 10 years we’ve spent striving to give fans incredible experiences, centered around a weekend of revelry in Las Vegas,” he said. “They asked, and we listened! Our fans are the heartbeat of this festival, and it’s our intention to deliver a festival that is a true representation of their interests.”

Along with the musicians, special guests like Cirque Du Soleil, Blue Man Group, Jabbawockeez, Magic Mike Live, and more will give performances. Tickets for Life Is Beautiful go on sale Thursday (March 30) at 10 a.m. PT.

Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images