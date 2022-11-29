5 Deep Cuts From George Harrison That You Should Be Listening To

“The Quiet Beatle,” George Harrison, was anything but quiet once he was given free rein of a solo career. Harrison had so much stellar material racked up, that his first effort after the band called it quits was a triple album—a stellar one at that. While his work post-All Things Must Pass is generally considered hit or miss, the moments when Harrison did make the grade produced stunning classics.

As an homage to Harrison on the anniversary of his death (Nov. 29), we’re going through his songs that are worthy of classic status but have—for one reason or another—slipped through the cracks. Find five deep cuts from Harrison that you should be listening to, below.

1. “Run of the Mill”

Like much of the Beatles’ solo music, this track from All Things Must Pass points fingers at his former bandmates in the wake of their breakup. He sings You’ve got me wondering how I lost your friendship / But I see it in your eyes overtop a groovy backing track courtesy of Bobby Keys and Jim Price. It was one of the first times Harrison addressed his time with the Beatles and is arguably one of his best in that theme.

2. “Be Here Now”

All Things Must Pass cast a dominating shadow over the rest of Harrison’s catalog. Though it’s viewed favorably now, his follow-up album failed to rise to the same heights as its predecessor upon its release. Nevertheless, Living in the Material World is home to a number of sitar-led gems like “Be Here Now.” The track is spacey and ethereal. The droning guitar works wonders as Harrison sings Why try to live a life / That isn’t real.

3. “Simply Shady”

Moving right along to his album Dark Horse, “Simply Shady” tells the story of a particularly sordid night. While much of this album was punted by critics, this country-infused track is an undisputed winner. While in other songs, Harrison recounts his use of psychedelics as something purely positive (or at the very least a guiding force), in “Simply Shady” he opts to bare all the consequences that come along with such a lifestyle.

4. “This Guitar (Can’t Keep From Crying)”

Once again referencing his Beatle past, “This Guitar (Can’t Keep From Crying)” makes an obvious allusion to “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” Using his instrument to bear the brunt of the emotion, Harrison sounds as lively as ever here. He sings Learned to get up when I fall / Can even climb Rolling Stone walls / But this guitar can’t keep from crying.

5. “Tears Of The World”

Though “Tears Of The World” was originally recorded for Somewhere in England, it was rejected by Warner Bros. forcing it to be included on a reissue of Thirty Three & 1/3 (1976) in 2004. War mongers terrorize us all / Our leaders heed us to the call / Stonewalling, voices calling / Drowning in the tears of the world, he sings in this shrewd track. He leaves no stone unturned tackling the misdeeds of politicians and businessmen as well as those that stand by silently.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images