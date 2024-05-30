5 Go-to Tom Morello Collaborations—Including Springsteen, Fogerty, Måneskin, & More

Tom Morello, the alt-rock guitar virtuoso best-known as a member of Rage Against the Machine and its spinoff group Audioslave, celebrated his 60th birthday on May 30, 2024.

Morello’s inventive and innovative guitar style combines effects, feedback, unusual picking, and tapping techniques. He co-wrote all of Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave original songs. Morello also is an outspoken activist and advocate for social justice.

Beyond playing Rage and Audioslave, Morello has released several solo albums, including some under the moniker The Nightwatchman. He also played in a number of other groups, including Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. In 2023, Morello was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hal of Fame with Rage Against the Machine.

Meanwhile, Morello has long been a go-to guest musician for a wide variety of artists. In honor of his milestone birthday, here are five interesting songs by various artists featuring Morello’s unmistakable guitar stylings:

“Lungs” – Steve Earle (2009)

Country rocker Steve Earle paid tribute to his late friend and songwriting mentor Townes Van Zandt on the 2009 studio album Townes.

Morello appears on a version of Van Zandt’s 1969 song “Lungs.” He adds some atmospheric feedback textures and a fuzzed-out guitar solo to the dark, ominous folk tune.

“Wrote a Song for Everyone” – John Fogerty with Miranda Lambert (2013)

In 2013, former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty teamed up with various guest stars for the album Wrote a Song for Everyone, which featured new versions of some of his best-loved CCR tunes.

For the title track, a folk-rock ballad from CCR’s 1969 album Green River, Fogerty duetted with country star Miranda Lambert. About halfway through the song, Morello delivers a soaring and fluid solo that kicks the tune into high gear.

“American Skin (41 Shots)” – Bruce Springsteen (2014)

Morello had performed and recorded with Bruce Springsteen a number of times before he was asked to temporarily join Bruce and the E Street in 2013 for their tour in support the Boss’ 2012 album Wrecking Ball. Tom wound up playing guitar on most of the songs on Springsteen’s next album, High Hopes (2014).

Morello is featured on lead guitar on two tracks, including the studio version of “American Skin (41 Shots).” Springsteen had first introduced that song in concert in 2000. The tune was written about the killing of an unarmed Guinean student named Amadou Diallo by New York City police who’d mistaken him for a serial rapist.

Morello’s dramatic soloing is heard throughout the track.

“And So It Went” – The Pretty Wreckless (2021)

“And So It Went” is a hard-rocking anthem featured on alternative rockers The Pretty Wreckless’ 2021 studio album Death by Rock and Roll.

Morello interrupts the song with a mind-bending alt-metal guitar display. “And So It Went” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

“Gossip” – Måneskin (2023)

“Gossip” was a track from Italian alternative-rock band Måneskin’s latest studio album, Rush!, which was released in 2023.

Morello plays noteworthy guitar solos in two sections of the upbeat, catchy rock tune. He also makes an appearance in the song’s R-rated music video.

“Gossip” was released as a single, and enjoyed some chart success in several countries. In Måneskin’s Italian homeland, the song peaked at No. 24.