60 Years Ago Today, Dolly Parton Started the Rest of Her Life With Husband Carl Dean: “Like All Great Love Stories, They Never End”

Dolly Parton fiercely guarded her marriage to Carl Dean, keeping her famously private husband out of the blinding spotlight that followed everywhere she went. The two enjoyed nearly six decades of wedded bliss before Dean’s death in March 2025 at age 82. Today, on what would have marked the couple’s 60th anniversary—they married on this day (May 30) in 1966—we’re taking another look back at their love story.

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Dolly Parton Met Carl Dean On Her Second Day in Nashville

In 1964, a bright-eyed, 18-year-old blonde named Dolly Parton arrived in Nashville, fresh out of high school and ready to face the world head-on.

So eager was she to start a brand-new life that she didn’t even bother to do laundry before her move. That’s how the “Jolene” singer found herself at the Wishy Washy laundromat on a Saturday morning, “looking for anything but love,” as she wryly put it to Interview magazine.

“I had just left two boyfriends back home and I wasn’t looking to get involved because I had gone to Nashville to really get started in the business,” Parton recalled.

However, there was something different about the “tall, dark and handsome” asphalt business owner, then 21. “He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about,” wrote the 11-time Grammy winner on her website.

Two years later, on May 30, 1966, the pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Ringgold, Georgia. Only Dolly’s mother, Avie Lee Parton, the preacher of the ceremony, and his wife witnessed their union.

“He’s Always Surprising Me”

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean could not have been more opposite. Throughout their marriage, Dean accompanied his megastar wife to exactly one red-carpet event. As they were leaving the ceremony—where she had received an award for writing BMI’s 1966 Song of the Year—he told her in no uncertain terms that this was his last such event.

Parton didn’t mind, though. In fact, she always said those difference were the key to their long-lasting union.

“They say that opposites attract, and it’s true,” she told PEOPLE in 2015. “We’re completely opposite, but that’s what makes it fun. I never know what he’s gonna say or do. He’s always surprising me.”

[RELATED: The Pre-“Jolene” Ballad Dolly Parton Wrote to Husband Carl Dean About Her Past Lovers]

In her first major public appearance since Dean’s death, Parton revealed whether she ever planned to marry again.

“I think Carl Dean’s waiting for me,” she said. “If I should show up at the pearly gates with somebody else, he would not like that. He’d be saying, ‘Who’s that little pisser? You leave him outside the gates.’”

Featured image via Facebook