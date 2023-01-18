5 Mystifying Live Moments in Honor of Glenn Frey

Glenn Frey was a multi-faceted musician with talent to spare. As an Eagles mainstay, a hit-making solo artist, and a significant contributor to the songwriting canon, Frey could do it all. And he did over the course of his nearly 50-year career.

With a voice like a familiar embrace, his songs made for enchanting listens, but they were nothing compared to how he delivered them live. Here are five mystifying live moments in honor of Glenn Frey who passed away on this day in 2016.

“Take It Easy” (The Eagles Live with Jackson Browne and Linda Ronstadt)

Frey leads the Eagles in this performance of “Take It Easy,” which also features assistance from the song’s original co-writer Jackson Browne. Even with a dozen or so performers on stage, it’s Frey’s sure vocals that carry the classic Eagles tune.

“Lyin’ Eyes” (Live at the Capital Centre, 1977)

With vocals that hold in them the warm comforts of the Heartland, Frey delivers a simple, yet effective live performance of the Eagles’ iconic “Lyin’ Eyes.” The singer sees sturdy supporting harmonies from his bandmates that round out the light, but layered tune.

“The Heat Is On” (Live 1986)

When the Eagles initially disbanded, Frey spent the 1980s focusing on an extremely successful solo career. One of Frey’s massive solo hits was “The Heat Is On,” a fiery, up-tempo tune further ignited by lashing drums and impassioned horns.

In the below performance, the heat from the song is undeniable as sweat pools at the singer’s brow.

“What’s Going On” (Live, 1982)

His solo career was defined by hot pop bangers. However, watch a solo Frey slow things down with a captivating rendition of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.”

“Heartache Tonight” (Live on the Eagles’ 2004 Farewell 1 Tour)

The Eagles reunited in 1994 for the album Hell Freezes Over, and they began touring regularly after their regrouping. During this live performance from a 2004 tour, Frey stuns during the thumping “Heartache Tonight.”

He’s the ultimate bandleader again, taking the stage and dominating each song like he did before the band ever separated.

(Photo by Gems/Redferns)